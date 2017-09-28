5 French Pharmacy Beauty Products You Can Buy at Target

Dianna Mazzone
Sep 28, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Certain French beauty products were once so elusive that it was common practice to travel to Paris with an empty suitcase for the soul purpose of loading it up with exotic lotions, potions, and creams. But these days, you can ditch the ticket and simply grab a bright-red shopping cart: Target quietly started stocking a selection of French pharmacy staples.

From a sensitive-skin friendly body lotion to a cult-classic cream, we've rounded up 'em below. You can tell your friends you got 'em at Tarjay.

 

Vichy Aqualia Thermal Dynamic Hydration Rich Cream

Looking for a super-hydrating day cream that plays nicely with makeup? Your search ends here.

Mustela Hydra Bébé Body Lotion

We know what you're thinking: The label says it's for babies. But if you've got sensitive skin or eczema on your arms and legs, this lotion is a game-changer.

Le Petit Marseillais Extra Gentle Shower Cream in Lavender & Honey

This ultra-gentle wash—which lathers into a rich foam—smells like a high-end perfume.

Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentre

This no-fuss moisturizer makes more appearances at Fashion Week than any top model.

La Roche Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid

Thought lightweight, easy-to-wear sunscreen was an urban myth? Think again.

