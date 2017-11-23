Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale Has More Than 80 Free Beauty Samples

Roberto Machado Noa—LightRocket via Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Nov 23, 2017 @ 11:00 am

You might as well go ahead and open up Nordstrom's website in another tab because there are so many beauty deals happening for Black Friday. I mean, who doesn't like free beauty samples? This is the perfect time to pickup something you need, and you'll get to test out some amazing offerings at exclusive prices from brands like MAC, La Mer, and even Charlotte Tilbury.

There's a lot of goodies to choose from, and Nordstrom has over 80 free beauty samples to choose form. But as you know, excited shoppers are not wasting any time getting their hands on the Nordstrom Black Friday Deals. So you might as well get to it before it's too late.

VIDEO: How Do Bloggers Make Their Money?

 

If you need help filling up your basket, peep what's on our shopping list below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Mini Miracles Collection

Run, don't walk whenever you can grab three La Mer products for under $100.

La Mer $85 (Valued at $130) SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Eye Essentials Duo

Make your eyes look prettier than ever with this magical set.

Charlotte Tilbury $27 (Valued at $42) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Look in a Box Nice 'n Spicy Lip Kit

Master the nude lipstick trend with this luxe set without paying full price.

MAC $27 (Valued at $56) SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Disney x Kiehl's Since 1851 Mighty Moisture Face & Body Set

Score a six-piece skincare set at an affordable price before it's too late.

Kiehl's $35 (Valued at $66) SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Aurora Glow Kit

Channel your inner unicorn with this shimmering highlighter set that all of the bloggers are obsessed with.

$24 (Originally $40) SHOP NOW

