Peels and Masks to Treat Your Feet with Before Sandal Season

After wearing boots for a couple of months, we're excited to finally whip out our retro sandals and peep-toe mules. But first, we want to show our feet a little love before they come out of hiding. If you want to do the same, you don't have to go to a fancy salon and spend a ton of money on a spa pedicure. You can get pamper your feet at home with amazing treatments.

VIDEO: How to Get Super Soft Feet

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

There are several brands that make skincare products designed to exfoliate and heal cracked heals. Our favorite elixirs are the peels that literally slough off all of the dead skin from the bottom of your foot. And there's also nourishing masks that will soothe dry feet. Before you rock your new sandals, check out some of our favorite foot treatments ahead.