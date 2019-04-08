This Is Hands Down the Best Bronzer for Dark Skin Tones

Image zoom Courtesy

When it comes to makeup, I am a huge skin girl. You can keep all of the eyeshadows and lipsticks; my bathroom cabinets are filled with bottles of foundation and concealer. Don't even get me started on highlighters. I could light up a room with all of the glittery palettes I've collected over the years. But my skin-perfecting routine has always been missing one key element and that's a great bronzer. I know it's one of the essential ingredients in Jennifer Lopez's makeup routine, and I've heard Sir John (Beyoncé's makeup artist) say that he uses bronzer in just about every one of his looks, but as a black girl, it hasn't been easy to find a dark-enough shade that actually adds a warm glow to my skin.

RELATED: The Best Foundations for Dark Skin Tones, According to Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist

In walks Rihanna — ready to take all of my money — with another game-changing Fenty Beauty release. On Friday, the singer and beauty mogul debuted Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzers ($30; sephora.com). As expected, she went all out to make sure that the collection included flattering shades for the darkest skin tones, spending two years getting the shades just right. That's longer than most of my friend's relationships.

I jumped at the opportunity to test them out and damn it. I was blown away.

First, you don't need a lot of product to see the effects. After about two light swipes on my cheeks and around my forehead, I saw an instant glow. These bronzers are matte, so my skin looked like I'd just come back from spending a week in Jamaica, but I was actually in still-freezing New York City.

Image zoom Courtesy

My Pro Filt'r foundation shade is 390, so the Coco Naughty bronzer added just the right amount of warmth. But I wanted to turn up the glow, so I added a few swipes of Mocha Mami, too. I was a little nervous about that one because it looks really red in the compact, but it melted right into my skin. I guess I have another Fenty Beauty product to add to my list of must-haves.