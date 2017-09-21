Why This Makeup Pro Keeps Scotch Tape in Her Kit—and You Should Too

Courtesy of Fara Homidi
Angelique Serrano
Sep 21, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Scotch tape, string, petri dishes—you'd think makeup artist Fara Homidi did her beauty shopping at a hardware store. But no, she's just a resourceful pro who loves to play. "I blend colors, from foundation to lipstick, in dishes," she says. She uses clean spoolies and Scotch tape to remove excess powder without disturbing makeup. Her MVP? "If I have the Make Up For Ever color cream palette, I'm good to go. You can mix up pretty much any shade and use it anywhere."

Courtesy of Fara Homidi

Here, the rest of the must-haves that Homidi stocks in her kit.

For more stories like this, pick up the October issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Sept. 15.

1 of 7 Time Inc Digital Studio

Scotch Tape

“To pick up stray glitter, press a piece of tape onto the skin. It grabs everything without messing up the rest of the face,” says Homidi.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Time Inc Digital Studio

Make Up For Ever Flash Color Palette in Artistic

Make Up For Ever $99 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Time Inc Digital Studio; Courtesy

Artis Elite Mirror Oval 7 Brush

“As a last-minute touch-up backstage, I take this brush and blend base into models’ hands or knees. It buffs in makeup really nicely,” says Homidi.

Artis $62 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Time Inc Digital Studio; Courtesy

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage

Laura Mercier $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Time Inc Digital Studio

String

“I hold string taut with my hand and dip it into [makeup]. Then I press it onto the skin to make a precise line,” says Homidi.

Advertisement
6 of 7 Time Inc Digital Studio

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Pro Palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills $88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Time Inc Digital Studio

Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Eye Contour Patches

"I put these on models as I'm prepping their skin. They leave you glowing—and the reduction of puffiness is amazing," Homidi says.

Klorane $24 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!