Why This Makeup Pro Keeps Scotch Tape in Her Kit—and You Should Too

Scotch tape, string, petri dishes—you'd think makeup artist Fara Homidi did her beauty shopping at a hardware store. But no, she's just a resourceful pro who loves to play. "I blend colors, from foundation to lipstick, in dishes," she says. She uses clean spoolies and Scotch tape to remove excess powder without disturbing makeup. Her MVP? "If I have the Make Up For Ever color cream palette, I'm good to go. You can mix up pretty much any shade and use it anywhere."

Courtesy of Fara Homidi

Here, the rest of the must-haves that Homidi stocks in her kit.

