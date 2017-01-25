8 Growth Products for the Thicker, Fuller Brows You've Always Wanted

It’s time to stop calling thick brows like Lily Collins's and Cara Delvingne’s a trend, because full arches are here to stay. Pencils, gels, and powders can help thin arches reach bold, supermodel status, but you can step up your game by treating brow hairs with a growth serum or oil for bushier brows.

Aside from getting your hands on the right product, you also need to find your patience. While some brow enhancers are tinted which will give you the instant look of fuller brows, since the hair growth cycle is around three months, expect a few weeks to pass before you see results. 

We’ve rounded up the best of the best formulas that stimulate weak hair follicles with nourishing ingredients, and condition existing and new hairs with natural, vitamin-rich oils.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Talika Eyebrow Lipocils Ink

This conditioning tinted pen gives the appearance of thicker brows now, and stimulates growth so you have the real deal later.

Talika $29 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Ardell Brow & Lash Accelerator Treatment Gel

For less than the cost of a fancy green juice, Ardell’s gel treats both brows and lashes. We believe this is what you would call #winning.

Ardell $4 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Anastasia Beverly Hills Advanced Brow Enhancing Serum 

Pro Anastasia Soare has been tending the brows of celebrities like Kim Kardashian for decades, so you better believe the brow enhancing addition to her eponymous line of grooming products will deliver fluffier arches. Enriched with a five-peptide amino acid chain, expect to see results in just a few weeks.

Anastasia Beverly Hills $38 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Province Apothecary Full Brow Serum

If you’re looking for a natural option, a serum loaded with botanical extracts that strength, darken, and promote brow hair growth is your best bet.

Province Apothecary $36 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Lashfood Browfood Phyto-Medic Eyebrow Enhancer 

Hair loss can happen on your brows, too. Organic ingredients like rice protein and peony root complex, targets inactive hair follicles to minimize thinning and kick-start growth.

$88 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Rapidlash Rapidbrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum 

Thanks to the brow edition of this brand’s Lash Enhancing Serum, the full arches of your dreams are just 80 days away. Biotin combined with amino acids and natural oils, promotes growth and keeps new hairs conditioned.

$30 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Benefit Cosmetics Browvo! Conditioning Primer Nutrient Riche Eyebrow Primer 

Apply this primer pen before using your trusty pencil or gel to condition sparse brows—and extend the life of your grooming products you just put on.

Benefit Cosmetics $28 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Bbrowbar Nourishing Brow Oil 

Can you say spa day? Not only does this oil help grow your brows; it contains lavender and sandalwood which are moisturizing and calming.

Bbrowbar $28 SHOP NOW

