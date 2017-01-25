8 Growth Products for the Thicker, Fuller Brows You've Always Wanted

It’s time to stop calling thick brows like Lily Collins's and Cara Delvingne’s a trend, because full arches are here to stay. Pencils, gels, and powders can help thin arches reach bold, supermodel status, but you can step up your game by treating brow hairs with a growth serum or oil for bushier brows.

Aside from getting your hands on the right product, you also need to find your patience. While some brow enhancers are tinted which will give you the instant look of fuller brows, since the hair growth cycle is around three months, expect a few weeks to pass before you see results.

We’ve rounded up the best of the best formulas that stimulate weak hair follicles with nourishing ingredients, and condition existing and new hairs with natural, vitamin-rich oils.