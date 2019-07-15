Everyone From Jackie Kennedy to Madonna Has Used This Anti-Aging Cleanser — and It’s on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Instagram/ErnoLaszloNYC

The idea of washing your face with bar soap might seem counterintuitive and in direct conflict with everything we’ve been taught about skincare — but this isn’t a regular bar of soap. Erno Laszlo’s Dead Sea Mud & Charcoal Deep Cleansing Bar is a facial cleanser in solid form that’s been used by countless celebrities, including Jackie Kennedy, Greta Garbo, Madonna, and Uma Thurman.

This cult cleanser has been around for over 70 years, and its gentle yet effective formula has stood the test of time. Drawing from the acclaimed power of dead sea mud — which contains 26 minerals — plus humectant glycerin and protective palm oil, this cleansing bar not only removes impurities from the skin, it also gently exfoliates and detoxes.

Amazon shoppers swear by this product, giving it a near-perfect rating of 4.5 stars and dozens of enthusiastic reviews. “I've been using this product for 50 years,” writes one buyer. “I love it. It keeps my face clean and happy.”

“Love this product,” writes another. “I’ve been using it for 30 years. I believe it has kept aging down to a slow crawl.”

Today might be the absolute best moment to invest in the cleanser that Jackie O and countless other celebs swear by to keep their skin looking youthful, thanks to Amazon Prime Day’s unbelievable deals.

This cleansing bar usually retails for $27 but, right now, you can buy it for just $19. Enjoy 30 percent off not only this cult favorite (the discount kicks in at checkout), but also the entire Erno Laszlo line that’s available on Amazon.

Shop this celeb-loved anti-aging product for just $19 before Prime Day ends at Amazon.com.