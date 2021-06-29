Two Drops of This Emma Watson-Approved Oil Blurs Out Fine Lines
To date, one of the highest compliments I've ever received was from a random man in a bar who said he was into my "Hermione look." I have to assume he was talking about my curly, voluminous hair (some would say bushy), but I was still flattered to receive a comparison to Emma Watson. Like the star, I have a deep allegiance to clean beauty - and according to shoppers, one of Watson's go-to brands makes a spiffy anti-aging oil.
Kjaer Weis was one of the original clean beauty brands, forgoing parabens, silicones, petrochemical emulsifiers, and synthetic fragrances since its founding in 2010. The Danish brand is made in Italy, and thus almost fully "Certified Natural" or "Certified Organic" by the country's certification body, the Controllo e Certificazione Prodotti Biologici (CCPB). So while the FDA doesn't currently regulate skincare, or even the word "clean," Kjaer Weis is assuredly up to snuff.
That quality makes it a shoe-in for Watson, according to numerous reports on her beauty preferences over the years. Back in 2017, the actress and activist told Into the Gloss of her interest in "sustainability, transparency and understanding what I'm putting on my face and on my body," a pursuit she cemented with the creation of The Press Tour, an Instagram account tracking her sustainable fashion and beauty choices.
Ilia, Jane Iredale, Tata Harper, and RMS are frequent beauty citations on the account, and as makeup artist Charlotte Hayward told Byrdie in 2019, Watson's a fan of the Kjaer Weis Cream Foundation. Her love for the brand goes back years; she told InStyle in 2017 that Kjaer Weis' eyeshadow is another favorite. Its stratospheric quality branches beyond makeup, too, applying to its foray into CCPB certified-organic skincare.
Shoppers on Kjaer Weis' website award its Beautiful Oil a gleaming 4.9 out of five stars in collective ratings, and older shoppers especially notice a difference from the repairing formula. The ingredient list is like Whole Foods' beauty aisle compounded into a vibrant golden elixir, featuring rosehip seed oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, Chinese yam root extract, electric daisy flower extract, and rosemary extract.
"So far, so great. My older dry skin is loving this oil," wrote one reviewer, an opinion seconded by other shoppers with aging skin. Those with eczema, rosacea, and sensitive skin see immense soothing benefits from it as well, whether used as a face primer to help makeup glide on in the morning or at night before bed (one even said that though they've used foundation for almost 50 years, their skin has never looked better than with the Beautiful Oil).
"Smells divine? Check," a shopper wrote. "Absorbs quickly? Check. Softens, hydrates, minimizes fine lines? Check, check, check!" Despite the price, another person says they've repurchased the oil without hesitation since it's the only thing that improves signs of aging on their skin.
Others similarly note that while the non-greasy oil is pricey, two or three drops is enough to moisturize their full face and kick back the sands of time. Sixty-five-year-old reviewers say the effect is "fabulous" and leaves behind an "ethereal glow that lasts all day."
"A Kjaer Weis associate gave me a sample of the Beautiful Oil last fall, and I used it sparingly knowing how precious it is," another user shared. "I tried similar products, none of which reacted as well with my skin. Since I came back to buy my own bottle, my skin looks younger [and] more radiant."
As a last person stated, "I don't think my skin has ever looked better, and I'm almost 60." The yellow-orange fluid makes aging skin look fresh-faced seemingly overnight - and considering that 31-year-old Watson looks like she's aged about two days since starring in 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, her endorsement of the brand is more persuasive than any Imperius curse. Wait, are Harry Potter references cheugy? Just saying, Gen Z is trying to bring back belly button rings, so. Grain of salt.
