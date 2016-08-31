The Best Drugstore Beauty Products, According to InStyle's Beauty Team

Sephora may be InStyle beauty editors’s playground where we can stock up on the latest and greatest luxe products and everything in-between, but everyone loves a good bargain—even our beauty team.  The truth is there’s no better feeling than scoring an effective beauty product that would normally cost us double (or sometimes triple) elsewhere. A good deal on our beauty routine essentials with dolalrs left over to indulge in a glass of rosé (or two)? Sounds like a total win-win to us. Here, we have our beauty team’s favorite products to pick up during drugstore runs.

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara

"I love this mascara; it never gets clumpy and you can build it whether you want a natural look or super thick lashes." -Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

Maybelline Eye Studio Master Precise Eyeliner in Black 

" I love a good cat-eye, but at the rate I go through liquid liner, a bulk of my paycheck would be spent buying a tube of the department store stuff every two weeks. Aside from the $6 sticker price, I like how Maybelline’s is just as good as its higher-priced alternatives (if not better), and delivers an inky black strike that won’t quit until I reach for the eye makeup remover. The pen-shaped stylo allows the same amount of control you’d get with a pencil liner, so it’s even easy enough for the cat-eye rookie to navigate." -Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Nivea Lip Care Lip Butter Cocoa Butter Kiss

"I love layering this over lipsticks that have a great bright color, but dry finish. It adds the perfect hint of shine, plus it tastes amazing and hydrates nicely." - Didi Gluck, Contributing Beauty Editor

NYX Slim Eye Pencil 

"NYX makes great budget friendly eyeliners that show up super dark and don’t budge. I never leave the house without a swipe of liner on my water lines, and their super low price tag makes it easy to refill my stash." -Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

Pantene Pro-V Curl Perfection Conditioner

"This is the absolute best conditioner for keeping curls moisturized, defined, and fuzz-free." -Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

Yes To Blueberries Age Refresh Facial Towelettes

"I like to consider myself something of a face wipe connoisseur, and as far as I’m concerned, these antioxidant-packed cloths are the cream of the crop. A single swipe removes all traces of my makeup, and leaves my complexion looking radiant by way of natural brighteners like lemon peel and apple extract." -Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

Cover Girl and Olay Eye Rehab Concealer

"This hybrid serum/concealer is one of the most powerful weapons against dark circles and wrinkles I’ve ever tried. Thanks to the blend's silky texture, it glides over the crinkles around my eyes without settling into them while brightening the whole area." -Didi Gluck, Contributing Beauty Editor

Maybelline Dream Bouncy Blush

"I love this blush because it goes on smoothly like a cream, which makes for a natural finish, but dries like a powder so it's locked in place for the day. My favorite shade is Orchid Hush, a subtle pink that goes on very lightly but can be built on for the perfect rosy flush." -Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes 

"These are my absolute favorite, and I cannot live with out them!" -Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

L'Oreal Paris Infallible The Super Slim Liner in Black

"I'm a self-proclaimed eyeliner connoisseur, and although I've tried a number of high-ticket formulas, this liquid liner is my absolute favorite. It glides on easily, the grooves in the stylo make it easy to control, and the fine tip allows you to to draw on a thin flick and build upon it. The best part: It really does stay smudge-free throughout the day, even in a N.Y.C. heatwave." -Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

