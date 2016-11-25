What InStyle's Beauty Team Buys at Sephora 

Erin Lukas
Nov 25, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Forget playgrounds, beauty editors have Sephora. No one loves making a trip to the beauty product mecca quite like InStyle’s beauty team. While our editors are never without a selection of new makeup, skincare, and hair products to try, there’s a few select few that can be found at the retailer—who carries everything from prestige to indie brands—that they simply can’t live without. From sheet masks to highlighters, if you often find yourself overwhelmed when browsing the aisles of beauty heaven, our editors are more than happy to offer a few suggestions. Keep reading for the must-have products our beauty editors pick up during a visit to Sephora.   

Bobbi Brown Retouching Wand In Extra Light

“Concealer and highlighter are two makeup products I can’t live without. Combine the two and you have the product of my dreams. This concealer pen hides dark circles and blemishes, and gives my complexion a radiant glow at the same time. The sponge-tip application makes it easy to blend the concealer in seamlessly for a natural finish.” –Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

Milk Makeup Holographic Stick

“Aside from making me feel like the cool girl I aspire to be but am so far from actually being, this highlighter is probably one of the best I’ve tried yet, and I love me a good highlighter. Don’t be intimidated by the purple tint – it’s actually flattering against all complexions, and makes my medium tone look like glowy, sparkly alien skin.” –Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Lancer The Method: Polish

“I’m big into scrubs and Lancer is by far my favorite. It warms in your hands, is gentle enough not to leave your face red or irritated but still fresh and soft.” –Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

Sephora Collection Face Mask in Rose

“Anyone who knows me is well aware that I’m a face mask addict. These cheap thrills are great because although they only cost as much as the fancy almond milk lattes I’m also addicted to, they work really well. If you’re new to face masks, I recommend picking up one of Sephora’s first because they come in a number of options for specific skin issues, which makes it easy to choose which ones to try. Since these sheet masks are always located near the cash register, one (or two) always wind up in my black-and-white striped shopping bag.” –Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer

“I’m very discriminating when it comes to concealer – aside from having to match my skin tone, I don’t want it to appear that I have obvious lines of concealer on my face, it has to be easy to blend out, and if it moves or creases throughout the day, then I will throw it in the garbage can. Urban Decay’s Naked Skin Concealer lives up to my lofty expectations, and even on my minimal makeup days, makes my skin look like a better version of itself, but not so Photoshopped that Jezebel.com would call me out.” –Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

 DERMAFLASH Facial Exfoliating Device

 

Derma flash makes the most significant change in my complexion of any tool I’ve ever used. It literally shaves your face – the ultimate exfoliant.” –Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

J. One Jelly Pack

“Whenever I want to scope out the latest in Korean beauty, I click over to GlowRecipe.com. But their new partnership with Sephora means I can check out all their coolest curations IRL: A recent visit resulted in me buying a back-up of J.One Jelly Pack, a hyaluronic acid-laced makeup gripper that primes, plumps, and evens out my skin tone in one simple step.” –Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

Balenciaga Florabotanica

“You'll get endless compliments when wearing this new scent from Balenciaga.” –Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

