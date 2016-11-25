What InStyle's Beauty Team Buys at Sephora 

“I’m very discriminating when it comes to concealer – aside from having to match my skin tone, I don’t want it to appear that I have obvious lines of concealer on my face, it has to be easy to blend out, and if it moves or creases throughout the day, then I will throw it in the garbage can. Urban Decay’s Naked Skin Concealer lives up to my lofty expectations, and even on my minimal makeup days, makes my skin look like a better version of itself, but not so Photoshopped that Jezebel.com would call me out.” –Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor