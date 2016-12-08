Here's What InStyle's Beauty Team is Buying from Revolve's New Beauty Section

Erin Lukas
Dec 08, 2016

If you don’t have Revolve Clothing permanently bookmarked in your browser’s toolbar, the online retailor who carries all of your favorite brands just gave you the reason to get on it ASAP. The site just launched a beauty section that’s stocked full of all of the products you’ve been eyeing to try next. With curated picks from the chic cult-favorites and indie brands like Ouai, Aesop, Oribe, RMS Beauty, and Smith & Cult, to name a few, there's something for every level of beauty lover out there.

Since InStyle’s beauty team is always up for any excuse to update their medicine cabinets, we’ve rounded up our favorite products from the site that are worthy of pulling your credit card out to purchase. Keep scrolling to see what we’re coveting from Revolve’s new beauty section.

1 of 5 Courtesy

NCLA What's Your Sign? Cancer Lacquer

"I’m OBSESSED with all things astrology (I have a collection of book and freakout every time Susan Miller gives me insight into my life), so this white nail polish from NCLA, which bares my zodiac sign, is up my alley." -Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

2 of 5 Courtesy

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Cheeky name (butt puns, ha ha ha) aside, I love how this super nourishing cream gets the blood flowing under my skin to decrease the appearance of cellulite, and how it sloughs away dried skin without being too abrasive. It's not limited to just your thigh and posterior area, either -- I'll rub a small amount onto any winter-triggered rough patches to immediately smooth things over." -Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

3 of 5 Courtesy

Ouai Smooth Shampoo

"I'm constantly fighting with my frizzy hair. This shampoo actually reduces the amount of fuzz I experience throughout the day and it smells amazing." -Erin Lukas, Beauty WRiter

4 of 5 Courtesy

Kai Body Butter 

"Downright one of the loveliest smelling body moisturizers I’ve ever used." -Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

5 of 5 Courtesy

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer 

"This highlighter has the perfect finish that makes you look dewy, not glittery." -Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

