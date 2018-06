“Fun fact: Grace Kelly used to wear this fragrance, so this floral number is one thing we had in common. The scent is basically the definition of elegance – the light mimosa and rose notes are most prominent on my skin, but the musk element prevents it from disappearing mid-day, and you get the faintest lily of the valley hints. It’s only available in New York City’s Plaza Hotel, where the scents are made in a massive laboratory located in the basement, and the fragrance house has a great deal of history behind it. I had the opportunity to meet with Ben Krigler, the great-grandson of founder Albert Krigler, a few years back, who told me that the number on the bottle indicated the year it was made. Chateau Krigler 12 was created back in 1912, but feels very current and doesn’t smell like anything you’d find stashed on your grandmother’s vanity – or maybe you would on my grandmother’s. Also, did I mention Grace Kelly used to wear this fragrance? She and I wear the same perfume; it’s really not a big deal.” –Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor