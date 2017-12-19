The Dyson Supersonic is the Secret Behind Hollywood's Best Hairstyles

Ever wonder how celebrities manage to keep their hair looking photo-ready 24/7? Sure, they have the best of the best hairstylists on speed dial. But no matter who's creating a sleek, frizz-free style or making curls pop, there's one thing the top hairstyles have in common. And that's the Dyson Supersonic. You know that hair dryer that doesn't look like an actual hair dryer? Well, celebs and their hairstylists have been, legit, freaking out over the styler for the past year.

Did you watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year? Well, before hitting the runway, the angels prepped their hair with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer.

It's happening!🕊🌹🦋❤️👼🏻 #vsfs2017 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:10am PST

And it's not just a runway fave. Stars like Chrissy Teigen and Alessandra Ambrosio trust the blow dryer to keep her hair looking fly for the red carpet, too.

Not convinced curly haired, ladies? Kerry Washington's hairstylist uses the blow dryer with Neutrogena products to create sleek styles on the actress' textured hair. And you can even give curls major volume (without the frizz) thanks to the diffuser attachment.

The Dyson Supersonic has become pretty famous around Instagram. I mean, that fancy silhouette is social media gold. But besides the sexy, look-at-me design, it actually packs a lot of power inside the light-weight dryer that will give you a smooth, shiny blowout in no time. You'd think that something that dries your hair so fast might lead to crazy heat damage (and that is not cute), but this baby measures the temperature 20 times every second to make sure the heat doesn't get out of control. So it's tough for even beginners to mess things up thanks to Dyson, which recently opened its flagship store on 5th Avenue in NYC.

The hair dryer is definitely an investment, coming in at $399 a pop. But considering how much the time Dyson Supersonic saves on your hair routine and the added benefits of getting a salon-worthy finish at home, it's definitely on the list for our next beauty splurge.

We can already tell that 2018 is going to be filled with a bunch of good hair days.