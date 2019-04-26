Dyson Dryers Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack — And This Never Happens
This flash sale will be over before you know it.
If you're not on the Nordstrom Rack mailing list, you might want to sign up now. The discount retailer sends announcements for the best sales to subscribers. And I just received an alert that there's a major Dyson event taking place. Guess what: Dyson hairdryers are on sale. Go ahead and freak out because this rarely happens.
The fancy hairdryer usually retails for $400, but Nordstrom Rack has two colorways — white/silver and fuchsia/iron — marked down to only $250. The only caveat is that these are refurbished dryers, but they've been restored to like-new condition. Each comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.
Shop It: $250 (Originally $400); nordstromrack.com.
The flash sale will officially come to an end on Sunday night, so you only have this weekend to take advantage of the discounted price.