Dyson Dryers Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack — And This Never Happens

Image zoom JONREYMANHAIR/INSTAGRAM

If you're not on the Nordstrom Rack mailing list, you might want to sign up now. The discount retailer sends announcements for the best sales to subscribers. And I just received an alert that there's a major Dyson event taking place. Guess what: Dyson hairdryers are on sale. Go ahead and freak out because this rarely happens.

RELATED VIDEO: We Tried the Dyson Airwrap

The fancy hairdryer usually retails for $400, but Nordstrom Rack has two colorways — white/silver and fuchsia/iron — marked down to only $250. The only caveat is that these are refurbished dryers, but they've been restored to like-new condition. Each comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

Image zoom Dyson

Shop It: $250 (Originally $400); nordstromrack.com.

The flash sale will officially come to an end on Sunday night, so you only have this weekend to take advantage of the discounted price.