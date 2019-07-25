Dyson's Hair-Curling Vacuum Has Been Sold Out for a Year, And It's Finally Back in Stock

Image zoom JENATKINHAIR/INSTAGRAM

When Dyson launched the Airwrap, a heat-free tool that twirls hair to curly perfection, it seemed too good to be true. But even InStyle.com beauty editor Erin Lukas ended up being blown away (no pun intended) by its results. Not only did it give her naturally straight hair bouncy waves, but it added a glossy shine, something her go-to hot tool never did.

Tons of shoppers were similarly impressed by the many positive Dyson Airwrap reviews, causing it to sell out almost immediately at all retailers last October. It's finally back in stock today after amassing a wait list on the Dyson website of 113,000 people.

It's good news for those seeking frizz-free, voluminous curls, minus the heat damage. But it's not so good news for our bank accounts: Dyson isn't offering any discounts right now, so you'll have to shell out $500 for the popular hair tool, available for all sorts of hair types. That's definitely a splurge, but any styler that will help you avoid irreversible heat damage might be worth the investment.