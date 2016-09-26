Your Dry Hair Needs These 8 Hydrating Hair Masks in Its Life

We put our hair through a lot; whether it’s heat-styling with a flat iron every day or over-processing it to get just the right shade of blonde. Needless to say, there comes a point when our strands just can’t even, and we’re left with dull, dry, hair. A weekly mask is just the TLC your hair needs (and deserves) to get your hair hydrated, soft, and healthy again. Whether your hair is over-processed, over-styled, or the fluctuating fall temperatures are sucking the moisture of it, the following eight masks will repair your damaged strands.