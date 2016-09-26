Your Dry Hair Needs These 8 Hydrating Hair Masks in Its Life

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Sep 26, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

We put our hair through a lot; whether it’s heat-styling with a flat iron every day or over-processing it to get just the right shade of blonde. Needless to say, there comes a point when our strands just can’t even, and we’re left with dull, dry, hair. A weekly mask is just the TLC your hair needs (and deserves) to get your hair hydrated, soft, and healthy again. Whether your hair is over-processed, over-styled, or the fluctuating fall temperatures are sucking the moisture of it, the following eight masks will repair your damaged strands.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask

This mask’s hero ingredient is argan oil, which not only provides hair with much-needed moisture, but also does wonders for improving shine and texture.  

Moroccanoil $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Masque 

Is there anything coconut oil can’t do? More and more it’s looking like the answer is a resounding no. If you’ve dipped your strands into the dye a few too many times, leaving it brittle, the natural oil works as this mask’s main ingredient to revive dry, fuzzy, over-processed hair.

$65 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Redken Diamond Oil Deep Facets 

Dry strands and high shine can’t coexist. To hydrate your hair and get its gloss back, slather on this oil-based mask by Redken once or twice a week during a Netflix binge.

Redken $21 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Show Beauty Pure Moisture Treatment Mask

If your hair is extra thirsty, let it drink up this decadent mask that’s packed with white truffle and caviar extracts to get it soft and smooth again.

$55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Ouai Haircare Treatment Mask

Masking while traveling can be tough, but these individually packaged masks make nursing dry and dull hair back to health Ouai easy. Enriched with artichoke leaf extract, the formula in each individual packet starts at the cuticle to repair it and replenish hair’s moisture.

Ouai $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Dove Advanced Hair Series Absolute Intense Restoration Mask 

The major key to smooth, defined curls: Keep them hydrated. Dove’s rich, deep conditioning mask is loaded with proteins, nutrients and Buriti oil to ensure curls are defined, bouncy, and most importantly fuzz-free.

Dove $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Masque 

Consider Oribe’s treatment the gold star of hair masks. Infused with jasmine, lychee and edelweiss flower extracts, the mask restores over-styled hair and even protects it from damaging UV rays.

Oribe $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Mask 

This gentle but mighty mask has the trio of olive, meadowfoam seed, and sweet almond to thank for its ultra-hydrating prowess.

Neutrogena $6 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!