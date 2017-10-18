The 5 Beauty Products Drew Barrymore Swears By

The actress and Flower Beauty creator on her makeup philosophy, raising two daughters, and why she doesn’t spend hours at the gym.

The actress and Flower Beauty creator on her makeup philosophy, raising two daughters, and why she doesn’t spend hours at the gym.

What’s one of your first beauty memories?

I loved being in the makeup chair when I was a kid, looking at all the women around me in the trailer get ready. It felt as if I were backstage at the ballet seeing this secret, romantic world of how these women would come in with no makeup and wet hair and then walk out transformed. That made a really strong impression on me. I’d wear eye shadow out to my temples, or I had white makeup sprayed all over my face. I’ve never once in my life regretted a crazy makeup look I’ve worn. I look back with such fondness.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

What’s the best tip you’ve learned, and who was it from?

When I was working with CoverGirl, I remember [makeup artist] Pat McGrath squirting a bunch of foundations on a paper plate, mixing them together with her hands, and then applying it over my face. Watching her work with so much confidence and fervor really influenced the way I do my own makeup. Some girls want to highlight and contour through technique, but my approach isn’t strategic. I’ll never be like, “This goes here” and “That goes there.” For me, makeup is fun and has no rules. I’ll always prefer creams over powders and hands over brushes.

VIDEO: 5 Makeup Kit Essentials for Under $50

RELATED: Drew Barrymore and Her Daughter Olive Have Their Hair Done Together

Any features you had to learn to love?

I can’t stand my arms. I’m like, “Did I hurt someone in a previous life and this is my karma?” I see girls wear tank tops, and I should have the confidence to wear them, but then I put one on and I’m like, “Oh god, no.” I work out, but I’m never going to be that person who spends two or three hours in the gym every day. I just don’t buy sleeveless, and that’s that.

Focus on your assets.

Our creator made us the way we are, so we have to work with what we’ve got. I think I would’ve gone crazy growing up in Hollywood if I hadn’t told myself what was real. It was my way of not only surviving but also enjoying life more. Comparing yourself with others is just an incredibly toxic and dangerous thing. I don’t want to say to myself, “You’re not that” or “You can’t be that.” There’s more positive inner dialogue to be had. Comparing? Never. Influenced by? All the time. There’s so much room to be inspired. I want to immerse myself in everything.

As a mother raising two daughters, what do you plan to teach your girls about beauty and self-love?

I know that with kids—at least everyone tells me—it’s monkey see, monkey do. You can talk until you’re blue in the face, but it’s not about what you tell them; it’s what you show them. The way I’ve always lived, and will continue to, is not to be upset all the time about what I’ve been given. I choose to be playful and expressive. So that’s what I want to teach them by example. And I know when they get older, I’ll be able to have really healthy conversations with them because I’ve had to have those same healthy conversations with myself.

For more stories like this, pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Oct. 13.

Drew's Must-Haves