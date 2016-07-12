Here's How to Cut Your Hair-Drying Time In Half 

For the most part, towels are one of the least sexy products in the hair category. You choose a one that’s your favorite color or matches your bathroom, squeeze or wrap your sopping wet strands in it until they’re no longer dripping, and continue on with your morning. But your sentiment towards the bathroom essential is all about to change.

Here’s an update that’s bound to quickly seduce its way into your routine: DreamDry’s Dream Turban ($30; dreamdry.com). Not quite a towel, not quite a blanket, the head-wrap’s extra-plush fabric has textile technology that’s been tested and proven to absorb more water than its cotton towel counterparts so drying time is cut in half. Consider the extra minutes even more time to hit snooze in the morning.

If you have thick hair, you’re probably skeptical, and rightly so. As someone whose hair is so porous that air-drying is an all-day affair, I usually resort to blow-drying, which still isn’t a quick job. Wrapping my hair up in this fuzzy turban actually shed time off of my blow-dry and my hair was significantly less fuzzy when I did use it before air-drying.

Even better: This head-wrap may do more than get the job done, but it doesn’t require extra special care. It can be thrown into the wash on your next laundry day. Expect to stop dreading washing and styling your hair from here on out.