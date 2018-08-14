The Makeup Wipes Victoria Beckham Swears By Are 25% Off at Dermstore Right Now

The only thing standing between a full-faced, smokey-eyed, nude-lipped Victoria Beckham, and a makeup-free, radiantly barefaced Victoria Beckham is a 40¢ wipe. But not just any 40¢ wipe. According to the virtually ageless designer and mother of two, these Bioderma Sensibio H2O Wipes ($10; dermstore.com) are the only makeup remover she’ll allow near her face — and she absolutely swears by them.

Of course, unless you are already blessed with cheekbones so high they’re monitored by air traffic control, a wipe won’t leave you looking like Ms. Posh herself. It will, however, do a damn good job of picking up every last modicum of makeup and environmental debris left on your face after a full day.

Courtesy

Beckham, who is a bit of a skincare nerd, spares no expense when it comes to personal grooming. Her preferred beauty products include this $120 foundation by La Mer ($120; nordstrom.com) and a $265 stem cell serum by Sarah Chapman ($265; net-a-porter.com). So when she throws her endorsement behind cleansing wipes that are $10 per packet, well, you have our attention.

Consider our interest even more piqued now that these micellar water-formulated wipes are marked down 25 percent at Dermstore’s colossal anniversary sale — just use the code “BIRTHDAY” to redeem the discount. We crunched the numbers and that means we can break down our daily makeup exactly like Victoria Beckham for only 29¢ a night. The minimum purchase for this item is two units, which would normally set you back nearly $20, but are less than $15 through August 19.

These Bioderma wipes are especially great for people with sensitive skin, like Beckham, as they can remove impurities without the use of harsh surfactants. If this sounds like you — or even if your skin can handle a lot — a bunch of other great makeup removal products are also on sale at up to 25 percent off. Happy shopping!

Formulated with rich oils like olive and vitamin E, this cleansing oil will attract oil-soluble grime and makeup away from your skin, while leaving your face buttery soft. Gentle emollients in this formula help pull any leftover greasiness away, and also mean this mixture can be washed off with just water without actually drying your skin out. Courtesy $21 (Originally $28) SHOP NOW DHC

This watery solution can be swiped all over your face with a cotton ball that picks up dirt and makeup, while actually leaving behind restorative agents. Brightening ingredients like licorice extract are fantastic for evening out complexions and giving you that hard-to-pinpoint glow. Consider this a 2-in-1 makeup remover in that it’s doing some of the work a toner otherwise would. Courtesy $13 (Originally $16) SHOP NOW Paula’s Choice