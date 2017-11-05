5 Beaty Treatments to Do with Your Extra Daylight Saving Time Hour

Nov 05, 2017 @ 9:30 am

The end of Daylight Saving Time means that we're going to gain an extra hour every day, but the additional 60 minutes doesn't come without a catch: It's going to get darker out even earlier. Losing a bit of sunlight is a good consolation for having more time to catch up on work or sleep, but if we're being honest, chances are we're going to use the next four months as an opportunity to indulge in the areas of our beauty routines we've ben slacking on.

Applying an exfoliating scrub in a warm bath, and working on brightening up our smiles are two places where we plan to start. Here, we have five skin and hair treatments to indulge in with the extra hour the end of Daylight Saving Time is giving us.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Susanne Kaufmann Detox Oil Scrub

Now that you have an extra hour to actually relax and wind down, why not spend it in the bath? Take Susanne Kaufmann’s gentle sesame oil and poppy seed-based scrub in the tub with you to slough away dry winter skin. 

Susanne Kaufmann $172 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Dermaflash Facial Exfoliating Device 

It might sound too good to be true, but Dermaflash's  DIY dermaplaning facial tool goes where no scrub has gone before. The device will give you smoother skin in a matter of minutes. How does it do it? After you prep your complexion with a cleanser, run the Dermaflash over your face to exfoliate the top layer of skin and take your peach fuzz along with it. Follow up with a hydrating moisturizer to soothe your complexion. 

Dermaflash $189 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Oille Hemp + Sea Kelp Organic Hair Serum

Warm up a few drops this nourishing hair serum in your hands and use your fingertips to give yourself a scalp massage before shampooing. This formula is enriched with nourishing ingredients hemp and sea kelp which boost shine and promote growth. 

$78 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Nurse Jamie Beauty Stamp

If you’ve yet to give DIY microneedling a try, now is a prime opportunity to gather the courage and test the treatment, which can be extremely effective at minimizing acne scars, uneven skin texture, and wrinkles. Nurse Jamie’s version of an at-home dermaroller is actually a stamp that you can use from head-to-toe on any areas of concern. The tool makes micro-impressions in the top layer of the skin to stimulate collagen production and the skin’s natural healing process. 

Nurse Jamie $50 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

GLO Science GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device 

An affordable alternative to in-office teeth whitening treatments: GLO Science's easy-to-use device. It uses LED light and heat to activate a safe, gentle hydrogen peroxide whitening gel that brightens smiles without any sensitivity.

GLO Science $220 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Kocostar Nail Therapy

Sure, you may get regular manicures but if your nails are cracked and splitting from acrylics or gel polish, repair wear and tear by leaving this mask on your digits for 30 minutes to an hour based on how much damage you’re dealing with. 

$4 SHOP NOW

