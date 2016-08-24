The Curling Iron You Should Use for Your Hair Texture

A curling iron is the cornerstone of every good hair routine but with so many irons and wands out there, figuring out which one you should actually be using to get the curl you want is intimidating and just as difficult as mastering the heat tool itself. From glam red carpet curls to effortless beachy waves, there’s a model out there for that’s the perfect companion for your hair type. To save you from the confusion, we’ve matched the best curling irons for your hair texture and all of its styling possibilities.

1 of 6 Courtesy

The Universal Pick 

There's a reason GHD's classic iron has a cult-like pro-following. Its shape allows you to create a variety of curls—from classic bouncy spirals to messy waves—all at a safe temperature that won’t damage strands, and its ceramic-coated barrel guaranttees snag-free styling every time. 

GHD $199 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Spiral Curls 

This Bed Head curling iron's corkscrew shape is the secret to keeping spiral curls springy and bouncy. Since it's clamp-free, you'll never wind up with any dents from styling mishaps. 

 

Bed Head $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Thick Hair 

If your hair is full and thick you know it can be hard to tame. Dry Bar's iron with a rotating barrel makes it easier to style curls. 

Drybar $135 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Straight Hair 

Straight strands can have the tendancy to slip and slide out of hot tools. This wand by Bed Head eliminates the struggle with its textured barrel that will help straight hair stay in place so you can set your curl. 

Bed Head $21 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Wavy Hair 

Whether you have wavy hair, or you're on quest to perfecting an effortless undone beachy look, a double-barreled iron is your best bet for getting the job done. Wrap your hair around Sultra's The Sweetheart Waving Iron in a figure-eight pattern to create soft bends in strands. 

$84 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Tight Curls 

If have tight curls or rock your natural hair texture, an iron with a slim barrel such as Hot Tools 3/8" Professional Hair Curling Iron, makes it easy to pinpoint specific strands and touch them up to add definition to your style. 

Hot Tools $60 SHOP NOW

