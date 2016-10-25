The 6 Cult Classic Beauty Products You Have to Try 

What Makes it So Special?

At a Dior show 14 years ago, makeup artist Pat McGrath used a toothbrush to give models' lashes a plush, feathery look. Cosmetics developers at Dior realized McGrath was on to something and came up with a dense, oversize mascara wand packed with an intensely rich, glossy black ink to produce a false-lash effect. Launched in 2002, the mascara sold out faster than any other in the brand's arsenal. Under the leadership of Dior creative and image director Peter Philips, the formula improved even further: Its upgrades now include conditioning agents, plus microfibers to better bulk up and stretch lashes.

Insider Tip: Apply a coat, then rake through hairs with a lash comb before adding another layer to avoid clumpy tarantula legs.