Collagen-Infused Products for Plump, Healthy Skin

Alexis Bennett
Jul 13, 2017

If you're thinking you'll have to go under the needle for a boost in collagen, think again. The protein, which is responsible for giving our skin its fullness and elasticity, isn't only found in the fillers from plastic surgeons. It's also in several over-the-counter products, including ones at your local drugstore. From moisturizers to masks, brands are loading up their formulas with collagen peptides.

Of course, the topical treatments aren't going to be as potent as injections. But if you're patient (and consistent), you'll definitely reap the benefits—like minimizing the appearance of wrinkles, increasing the skin's density, and improving elasticity.

The collagen-infused products don't just stop at topical creams. There are also several ingestible options—think supplements and powders—that will speed up your body's collagen production from within. As with any product, you should always be sure to read all of the labels and check with your doctor before starting a new regimen.

To help you sift through all of the collagen-filled options on the market, we've gathered our favorites below. So keep scrolling to find one that may be right for you.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion

Nix fine lines and plump with the help of this quickly-working treatment, which is filled with collagen amino acids. 

$84 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Reserveage Collagen Replenish Powder

Add a spoonful of the powder to your smoothies or coffee to improve skin's suppleness and ward off wrinkles.

$12 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Nourish and Bloom Beauty Blend Chew

Give your collagen level a boost from the inside with this antioxidant-filled option, which tastes like raspberry sorbet.

$34 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Transform your skin in 15 days with this nourishing elixir that locks in moisture and improves elasticity.

$128 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

St. Ives Timeless Collagen Elastin Moisturizer

Apply this hydrating cream from head to toe for firmer skin. What's best about this beloved formula: It proves you don't have to be a big spender to get the benefits of collagen.

$5 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Mario Badescu 'Super Collagen' Mask

Let your skin soak up all of the nourishing botanicals in this clay mask. It will instantly tighten and plump skin without leaving it feeling dry.

$18 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Health Logics BioCell Collagen

Take a supplement to enjoy the benefits of the skin-plumping protein. BioCell Collagen is a key ingredient to look for since it is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and dermatologists recommend it all of the time.
$26 SHOP NOW

