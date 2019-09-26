Nordstrom’s Top-Rated Mascara Has Anti-Aging Benefits Built In

Image zoom Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

If you haven’t thought much about your mascara, it’s probably because you’re not using the right one. A good mascara should coat your lashes evenly, plump them out along the follicle, and cause them to extend beyond the actual tips to lengthen and extend. It sounds simple, but all too often, mascara’s fail on at least one count, or worse, smudge off onto your face throughout the day.

Luckily, Nordstrom shoppers think they’ve found the holy grail of all mascaras. Clinique’s High Impact Mascara has almost 1,700 near-perfect ratings from enthusiastic customers, and reviewers are calling it “life changing.”

There are a lot of reasons this Clinique mascara has such a huge fanbase, the most obvious being that the formula and brush have been carefully designed to give you the longest lashes ever. Beyond that, Clinique has also taken extra measures to make this mascara next-level — the formula is ophthalmologist-approved and every product is tested 7,200 times for allergies, which company research has identified as a contributor to aging. As such, High Impact’s allergen-free, fragrance-free formula avoids aging triggers found in other mascaras.

For so many Nordstrom shoppers, this attention to detail and design means a product that they can never give up.

“My beauty staple,” writes one reviewer. “It lifts and elongates my lashes and I will always (only) use this mascara. It washes off easily at night as well. It never clumps and gives the look of naturally long lashes. I have tried many brands and this has consistently been the best!”

Shop the anti-aging mascara that Nordstrom shoppers are freaking out about for $20 at Nordstrom.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $20; nordstrom.com