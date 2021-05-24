Cindy Crawford’s Go-To Silk-Infused Mascara Is Only $7 — and Shoppers Say It Equals $50 Formulas
For all the damage that capitalism has wreaked, supermodels are a silver lining. Who could forget their first time seeing a larger-than-life beauty like Cindy Crawford make Pepsi look like a must-have? Even Coke die-hards like myself were touched in the heart. Since bursting onto the scene in the ‘90s, supermodels like Crawford have continued to flourish in the public eye, in no small part thanks to their sterling beauty and fashion recommendations. And while dressing like an ice cream cone is no challenge for the bold, the silk-infused mascara behind Crawford’s fluttery lashes is a life-changing upgrade for all.
“What I like about this mascara is the brush, and I don’t do bottom mascara, because it drops on me, because I have really long lower lashes. So unless I'm on a shoot, I just keep it on top,” Crawford told Vogue in a walk-through of her everyday beauty routine. And while she explains that she’s definitely found herself weaning off makeup as she’s aged, Maybelline’s Lash Stiletto mascara is still non-negotiable. Given how impressive her lashes look after a few coats of the formula, it makes sense why.
According to the brand, the thick, black lashes that Crawford savors are thanks to a formula packed with vitamin B5 — also known as biotin, the ingredient behind every hair growth formula that works — as well as panthenol and jojoba oil, both noted for their conditioning capabilities. Add to that hydrolyzed silk, rayon, and hydrolyzed corn starch to extend lashes and build up volume, and it’s no wonder the formula has won over 3,000 five-star Amazon ratings.
Shop now: $7 (Originally $9); amazon.com
“I've been using this for over 15 years and I LOVE IT,” one shopper writes alongside a before-and-after photo showcasing the mascara’s skill. “It makes my lashes look so much longer than they are. It doesn't clump, it washes off easily, and it doesn't flake.” A self-professed mascara beginner says that it makes their lashes unfathomably longer in one swipe, while someone on the other side of the experience spectrum writes that after trying countless mascaras from drugstore and luxury brands, the Lash Stiletto wins for highest impact and rivals tubes three times the price.
The compliment is one-upped by another shopper who says it’s better than $50 mascaras, and since Crawford’s cited Chantecaille’s $73 formula as her other mascara favorite, we’d bet she feels similarly. One shopper goes so far as to call it the “by far the best mascara in the world,” while another explains that it checks every box for a great mascara: It adds length, volume, and lash separation in two swipes without any clumps or transfer over your eyelids.
They continue of the smudge- and flake-free ingredients: “This mascara makes my lashes perfectly fanned out and long, so they look like falsies but they're actually real! Can't say enough good things about this.” Between their raves and Crawford’s ringing endorsement, we’re sold on the $7 buy. Feel the same? Pick one up on Amazon for yourself.