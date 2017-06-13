The 4 Beauty Buys Christina Ricci Can’t Live Without

The child star-turned-character actress on maximizing the power of her expressive eyes.

MY EYES GIVE ME...

An advantage on set. I can communicate things very quickly and in a very distinct way without interrupting dialogue or even changing the tone of my voice. They’re a huge factor in how well I do as an actor.

IN THE PAST I'VE BEEN COMPARED TO...

Natalie Wood. I knew a casting director in New York who would call me Natalie because he said that I looked like her. That’s when I knew my eyes must be my thing.

SOMETIMES MY EYES...

Get me into trouble. They can give away my emotions too quickly.

WHEN IT COMES TO BEAUTY, I CONSIDER MYSELF...

A makeup freak! I like to joke that it’s always evening on my face: I generally do different kinds of smoky eyes. I’ll apply a wash of gold Charlotte Tilbury shadow or contour my eyes using browns from my favorite Tom Ford palette. And I’ll add a little Clé de Peau concealer if I’m tired and my eyes look sunken.

MY FAVORITE TRICK TO EMPHASIZE MY EYES IS TO...

Line the inner rims with a metallic color that reflects light. The makeup artist Francelle Daly taught me that.

MY FAVORITE BEAUTY PRODUCT IS...

Mascara. I grew up idolizing Twiggy, so it makes sense. I’ll layer two different formulas so that it looks like I’m wearing false lashes.

I DEAL WITH MY EYEBROWS BY...

Cutting my bangs so that I can’t touch them. Because you don’t see my brows, you can just ignore them and let them grow in. Now I’ll just do maintenance—remove the stray hair then walk away from the mirror. I think a lot of success with makeup comes from knowing when to stop and walk away.

