The Most Flattering Way to Use Blush Is Not on Your Cheeks

"When Naomi Campbell started booking me, I knew I'd made it," says makeup artist Christian McCulloch, who got his break during the height of the supermodel era. He's since used his light-handed touch on stars like Naomi Watts and Shailene Woodley. "I want my girls to look chic and polished, not tortured by makeup," he says. That means achieving a glow with masks and face oils instead of layers of foundation. Read on for a few more tricks of his trade—including a genius way to wear blush...

Christian Louboutin Oeil Velours Velvet Eye Definer & Nars Pro Brush Collection The Small Intensifier

"For soft smoky eyes, I use a pencil along the lash line and blend with a brush. I love this deep plum to go from day to night."

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil, & Alchimie Forever Kantic Brightening Moisture Mask

"A lot of my clients have reactive skin, so less is more: I start with a mask before moisturizing with a fast-absorbing oil, and I refresh with a mist during the day."

Stila Convertible Color in Petunia

"It's most flattering to apply blush at the very tops of the cheekbones, close to your eyes."

Glossier Cloud Paint, Jasön Vitamin E Oil, & Dolce & Gabbana Precision Lipliner in Cashmere

"I prep lips with a Q-tip dipped in vitamin E oil. Then I layer on a stain, like Glossier Cloud Paint. You can mix it with balm for more moisture."

