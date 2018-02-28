The Most Flattering Way to Use Blush Is Not on Your Cheeks

"When Naomi Campbell started booking me, I knew I'd made it," says makeup artist Christian McCulloch, who got his break during the height of the supermodel era. He's since used his light-handed touch on stars like Naomi Watts and Shailene Woodley. "I want my girls to look chic and polished, not tortured by makeup," he says. That means achieving a glow with masks and face oils instead of layers of foundation. Read on for a few more tricks of his trade—including a genius way to wear blush...

