These Are Chloë Grace Moretz's 4 Biggest Beauty Secrets 

She may only be 19-years-old, Chloë Grace Moretz already knows how to own the red carpet and stay confident despite being a teen in the spotlight. The actress and face of Coach is refreshingly honest when about the reality of celebrity beauty regimens. “I wear hair extensions. There’s a modicum of falsity to it all,” Moretz reveled to InStyle. “That’s what I want to say to young women. The more they learn that it’s not realistic, the less they’re going to beat themselves up for not looking this way—because when I’m not on the red carpet, I don’t look this way.”

Away from the cameras, in addition to doing Pilates and SoulCycle six times a week, Moretz makes sure to eat healthy and focuses on her intensive skincare routine, where she uses up to “30 different products every single day ranging from stem-cell cream to microdermabrasion”. Although she’s obsessed with skincare, Moretz also has her fair share of favorite beauty products including a go-to fragrance and brow tool. Here, are the four products that are the secret to Moretz’s off-camera beauty routine.