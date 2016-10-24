These Are Chloë Grace Moretz's 4 Biggest Beauty Secrets 

She may only be 19-years-old, Chloë Grace Moretz already knows how to own the red carpet and stay confident despite being a teen in the spotlight. The actress and face of Coach is refreshingly honest when about the reality of celebrity beauty regimens. “I wear hair extensions. There’s a modicum of falsity to it all,” Moretz reveled to InStyle. “That’s what I want to say to young women. The more they learn that it’s not realistic, the less they’re going to beat themselves up for not looking this way—because when I’m not on the red carpet, I don’t look this way.”

Away from the cameras, in addition to doing Pilates and SoulCycle six times a week, Moretz makes sure to eat healthy and focuses on her intensive skincare routine, where she uses up to “30 different products every single day ranging from stem-cell cream to microdermabrasion”. Although she’s obsessed with skincare, Moretz also has her fair share of favorite beauty products including a go-to fragrance and brow tool. Here, are the four products that are the secret to Moretz’s off-camera beauty routine.

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Ultra Fine Shape & Define

The secret to Moretz’s signature dark, full brows isn’t a growth serum, but a fine-tipped pencil that makes it easy to precisely fill in sparse spots to mimic the appearance of actual brow hairs. “I dye my brows because I like them dark. Then I use this color stick,” Moretz says of her favorite Benefit Cosmetics brow pencil. “It looks really natural.”

Coach Eau De Parfum 

If you’re in search of a signature scent that’s completely your own, take a cue from Moretz and mix-and-match your favorite fragrances until you find a blend that you love. “I’m obsessed with scents, and I love to mix them, regardless of gender [labels],” says Moretz. “I blend this Coach with others since I’m a floral and musk person—I like the contrast.”

Lancer The Method: Polish Blemish Control

Moretz may have flawless skin now, but the actress “spent years with cystic acne all over my face, jaw, and neck.” In addition to in-office microdermabrasion treatments, she also turns to celeb-favorite dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer’s exfoliator from his namesake skincare line when she needs to zap her blemishes at home. “Dr. Lancer puts the same little micro balls into this exfoliant that he uses when doing microdermabrasion in his office,” says Moretz of her go-to skin-clearing exfoliator.

SCBI Stem Cell Moisturizer 

When her skin is in need of some extra TLC, Moretz turns to a potent repairing moisturizer to rejuvenate her complexion. “It’s wild how much this helped my skin. I use it once a week, or if I’m really tired, ever other night. It makes you radiant,” she says of her go-to moisturizer powered by stem cells which work to increase the reparation of skin cells.

