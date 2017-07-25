The Makeup Brand Kim Kardashian Loves Is Having the Sale We Thought Would Never Happen

Alexis Bennett
Jul 25, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Beauty lovers, today is your lucky day. We've spotted just about every star in Hollywood wearing Charlotte Tilbury's amazing makeup, from Kim Kardashian to Emma Roberts. And now, the brand is hosting an unexpected summer sale online. So it doesn't matter if you're headed to the beach or hoping to have a glamorous night on the town, you can save big on the bronzers, lipsticks, and eyeliners that we've all been coveting.

And there's even more good news. When you check out with $100 worth of products, you'll receive the After Hours gift, which includes a Mini Legendary Lashes and a Mini Take It All Off makeup remover. The brand doesn't say how long this deal will last. But we can bet that it won't be around for long.

VIDEO: Find Out Why We're Obsessed with Charlotte Tilbury's Perfume

 

Keep on scrolling to discover some of the amazing goodies that are currently on sale, and be sure to head to Charlotte Tilbury's website for more.

QUICK 'N' EASY SMOKEY EYE EVENING LOOK

Score a bold smoky eye and subtle nude lip with this on-the-go kit.

$45 (Originally $75) SHOP NOW
LEGENDARY BROWS CLEAR

Lock eyebrows in place with this nourishing gel.

$14 (Originally $23) SHOP NOW
INSTANT LOOK IN A PALETTE SEDUCTIVE BEAUTY

Create an alluring eye look with this handy palette in 5 minutes tops.

$45 (Originally $75) SHOP NOW
FOUNDATION BRUSH ROSE GOLD & NIGHT CRIMSON

Blend your foundation with ease thanks to this luxurious brush.

$24 (Originally $40) SHOP NOW
THE MESMERISING EYE COLLECTION

Take your makeup game to the next level with must-have eyeliners, eyeshadows, and mascaras—all wrapped in a gorgeous rose-gold box.

$163 (Originally $325) SHOP NOW
EYES TO MESMERISE MONA LISA

Get a smoldering finish on your lids with this smooth, creamy eyeshadow.

$19 (Originally $32) SHOP NOW
THE SUMMER SIREN MAKEUP KITS

Keep that summer glow going long after the season has ended with this illuminating trio.

$59 (Originally $110) SHOP NOW
QUICK 'N' EASY DAYTIME CHIC LOOK

Test out the no-makeup look with the universally flattering natural tones in this set.

$45 (Originally $75) SHOP NOW
FILMSTARS ON THE GO THE SPY WHO LOVED ME

Make your eyes, cheeks, and lips pop with this multi-use palette.

$33 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW
FILMSTAR BRONZE & GLOW SUN TAN & SUN LIGHT

Add dimension and depth to your face with this sculpting duo.

Charlotte Tilbury $48 (Originally $80) SHOP NOW

