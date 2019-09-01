Image zoom Getty Images

Cellulite. It's something that almost everyone has, and many people want to get rid of. It's tricky, too: despite diet, exercise and crossing fingers, those dimples, lumps and bumps like to hang around. Though our first piece of advice is to try and embrace your cellulite like it's just another part of your body (it's natural, after all!), if you are looking to smooth it out, it's almost impossible to find the treatment that actually works.

That's where Emtone come in. Like a bump-banishing fairy godmother, the non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment is said to smooth out cellulite and leave skin appearing bump-free. But what exactly does it do, and does it work? Here's everything you need to know about the newest cellulite treatment.

What Is Emtone?

OK, first let's get to the bottom of exactly what the Emtone treatment involves. The first of its kind, the device combines thermal and mechanical energy to treat all of the factors that contribute to cellulite, which include:

enlarged fat chambers under the skin

rigid collagen fibers that cause dimpling

loss of skin elasticity

poor blood flow

metabolic waste that accumulates under the skin

Emtone relies on the simultaneous use of radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy to decrease the appearance of cellulite.

What Is the Procedure Like?

First things first: Emtone doesn't hurt. In fact, clients have compared the cellulite procedure to a hot stone massage with the addition of mechanical vibrations that occur when the device is applied to the skin. There's no downtime, so you can return to your everyday life immediately following the treatment.

During your first appointment, your doctor will help you design a treatment plan that is tailored to your specific needs. Most patients will require four treatments — each one takes about 20 minutes — that are scheduled over the course of two to four weeks.

What Are People Saying About It?

One Emtone client said the treatment was amazing at nixing the "cottage cheese" appearance on the back of her thighs and helped her to feel more confident about wearing shorts and other clothing she would have avoided prior to the treatment.

Another client, an athlete, said she tried squats and other muscle-building activities to change the appearance of her cellulite, but it was with Emtone that she was able to finally see smoother skin.

What Is the Difference Between Emsculpt and Emtone?

You may have heard of Emtone's sister treatment, Emsculpt, and be wondering: So, how are the two different?

While Emtone is targeted at creating "toned, not textured" skin (in other words, goodbye to cellulite), Emsculpt is a non-surgical, FDA-approved procedure that builds muscle and sculpts the body, including the abdomen, buttocks, arms, thighs and calves.

Unlike Emtone, Emsculpt creates muscle contractions that are not possible through voluntary contractions. The energy penetrates muscle and fat layers, causing an internal restructuring that causes external results, allowing the body to appear more toned.

The 30-minute Emsculpt procedure requires zero downtime and clients have seen results after just one treatment.