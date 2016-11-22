8 Lavender Beauty Products that will Help You Zen Out

Using lavender to help you relax may not be a groundbreaking concept, but between sinking in your workload and upcoming family holiday commitments, too many methods of relieving stress are never enough.

Known for its soothing and calming prowess in addition to its intoxicating scent, lavender essential oil has long been an at-home remedy for calming your mental and physical state. Consider beauty products infused with the plant a one-two punch for keeping your beauty and mental state calm, cool, and collected. We've rounded up our favorite lavender beauty products we use to decompress.