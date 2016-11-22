8 Lavender Beauty Products that will Help You Zen Out

Using lavender to help you relax may not be a groundbreaking concept, but between sinking in your workload and upcoming family holiday commitments, too many methods of relieving stress are never enough.

Known for its soothing and calming prowess in addition to its intoxicating scent, lavender essential oil has long been an at-home remedy for calming your mental and physical state. Consider beauty products infused with the plant a one-two punch for keeping your beauty and mental state calm, cool, and collected. We've rounded up our favorite lavender beauty products we use to decompress. 

 

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Christophe Robin Moisturizing Hair Oil With Lavender 

Turn your shower into an aromatic experience with this hair oil. Its lavender-scented formula will clear your strands—and your mind.

2 of 8 Courtesy

Lavanila Vanilla Lavender The Healthy Deodorant 

If stress has you feeling the heat and sweat, Lavanila’s natural deodorant will keep your perspiration under control and help you feel calm enough to get everything done on your to-do list.

3 of 8 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Lavender Foot Mask

Your aching feet deserve some TLC, too. Make this soothing mask part of your next at-home spa night.

4 of 8 Courtesy

Rodin Olio Lusso Lavender Absolute Face Oil 

The cure for an irritated complexion: Massage a lavender-infused facial oil all over to eliminate redness and hydrate skin.

5 of 8 Courtesy

L'Occitane Lavnder Foaming Bath 

When you just can't even with outside world, pour this relaxing bubble bath into the tub and soak your problems away. 

6 of 8 Courtesy

Dr. Bonner's Pure Castile Lavender Soap 

Is there anything a bottle of Dr. Bonner’s can’t do? Keep this multitasking soap on-hand to use as a body wash, bath soak, or shampoo the next time you’re stuck in the shower with an empty bottle.

7 of 8 Courtesy

Jo Malone London Amber & Lavender Cologne 

Spritz on this fragrant blend of lavender, amber, and petitgrain and feel cool, calm, and collected all day long. 

8 of 8 Courtesy

Lush Cosmetics Sleepy Hand And Body Lotion

Sweet dreams are made of applying Lush's lavender and tonka body lotion before hitting the lights after a long day. 

