10 Cactus-Inspired Beauty Products to Bring to the Coachella Desert

Getty
Erin Lukas
Mar 27, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Except for the two weekends in April when thousands of fans flock to the Coachella Valley for its inaugural music festival, the desert is a mysterious place. While there are starry nights, mirages, and remote landscapes, nothing poses greater intrigue than the resilient cacti, which somehow manage to survive under the blazing desert sun.

That’s because although it lives in a mouth-watering locale, the dry and prickly plant is actually packed with high levels of essential fatty acids like vitamin E and flavonoids. This combo doesn’t just help keep the plant hydrated, but can nourish skin and soothe inflammation when used topically. Who would have thought such an effective way to keep your complexion cool and hydrated could be found under the blazing desert sun?

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite cactus beauty products that keep you going throughout the entire music festival weekend, or to instantly transport you to the desert if you weren’t able to score a coveted ticket.

VIDEO: Coinage: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Tata Harper Purifying Mask

Since you’re spending the weekend in the middle of a desert, your complexion is bound to be exposed to dirt, sweat, and pollution, so make this purifying mask part of your post-Coachella detox. It’s enriched with prickly pear seed oil, white clay, and lactobacillus which work in tandem to unclog pores, cleanse, and hydrate skin.

Tata Harper $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Christophe Robin Regenerating Shampoo

While cacti work wonders for your skin, the plant can also improve your current hair situation, too. Since prickly pear seed oil is high in antioxidants, this shampoo is perfect for reviving hair that’s well, as dry as a desert.

Christophe Robin $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Ahava Dry Oil Body Mist In Cactus and Pink Pepper

When your skin is starting to feel the heat from being under the sun all day, spritz this grease-free mist allover to get your skin soft, recharged, and glowing again.

Ahava $43 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Kiehl’s Cactus Flower & Tibetan Ginseng Mist

Showering isn’t an option when you’re standing in the middle of a sweat-filled crowd waiting for the next band to start. Instead, give your complexion a few good spritzes of this cactus flower-infused mist to cool down and refresh dry, hot skin.

Kiehl's $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Garnier Fructis with Active Fruit Protein Moisture Lock 10 in 1 Rescue Leave-In Spray with Cactus Extract

Spritz this hydrating spray all over damp hair to strength strands and add shine.

Garnier $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Pacifica Cactus Water Makeup Removing Wipes

If you’re amongst the people brave enough to camp at Coachella, following your entire skincare routine while you’re isn’t exactly practical. Keep this pack of soothing cactus water-soaked makeup wipes on-hand to remove makeup and sweat after the last band has played.

Pacifica $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Ouidad Moisture Lock Leave-In Conditioner

Hydrated curls are happy curls. Apply this leave-in conditioner after shampooing to keep them defined, smooth, and voluminous.

Ouidad $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

R + Co Cactus Texturizing Shampoo

Messy, “cool-girl” hair is to Coachella as avocado is to toast. When you’re going to sweat all day, a smooth, flyaway-free hair style just isn’t going to happen so working—and enhancing—your natural texture is the way to go. R + Co’s texture building shampoo brings out waves and bend while adding grip to keep strands easy to manage.

R+Co $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

MAKE Beauty Succulent Skin Gel

When you’ve exposed your skin to harsh environmental elements for an entire weekend, the average body lotion isn’t going to cut it. The antioxidants from the cactus amino acids in this lightweight, non-sticky gel calm inflammation, and its blend of healing herbs and prickly pear nourish and soothe skin from over-charred infrared exposure. Bonus: it’s also spiked with aloe vera, which will cool down sunburns procured in California deserts.

$25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

BECCA First Light Filter Face Primer

No filter necessary: Consider this primer the equivalent of a real-life Instagram filter. Along with keeping your makeup stay put in the heat, the formula also has prickly pear flower extract to keep skin calm and dewy.

Becca $38 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!