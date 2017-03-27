10 Cactus-Inspired Beauty Products to Bring to the Coachella Desert

Except for the two weekends in April when thousands of fans flock to the Coachella Valley for its inaugural music festival, the desert is a mysterious place. While there are starry nights, mirages, and remote landscapes, nothing poses greater intrigue than the resilient cacti, which somehow manage to survive under the blazing desert sun.

That’s because although it lives in a mouth-watering locale, the dry and prickly plant is actually packed with high levels of essential fatty acids like vitamin E and flavonoids. This combo doesn’t just help keep the plant hydrated, but can nourish skin and soothe inflammation when used topically. Who would have thought such an effective way to keep your complexion cool and hydrated could be found under the blazing desert sun?

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite cactus beauty products that keep you going throughout the entire music festival weekend, or to instantly transport you to the desert if you weren’t able to score a coveted ticket.

