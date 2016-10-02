These Cute Beauty Goodies Also Support Breast Cancer Awareness

InStyle Staff
Oct 02, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

If you notice your local beauty counters are turning a sweet shade of blush, it’s with good reason: October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and cosmetics brands are doing their part to support the cause by creating products that lend a hand. Shop these limited-edition goodies before month’s end, and you’ll feel as good as you’ll look.

Arcona Triad Pads

These pretreated pads are packed with vitamin-rich cranberry to leave your skin glowing. Cancer and Careers will receive 25 percent of the proceeds through October.

Arcona $35
Drybar BCA Mini Detox Dry Shampoo

With every sale of this pocket-sized hair refresher, $1 is donated to City of Hope cancer treatment centers.

Drybar $13
Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Art Stick Duo

Play up your pout in a soft neutral or bright pink matte finish with a set of lip pencils from celebrity makeup artist Bobbi Brown. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) will receive $10 from every purchase.

Bobbi Brown $50
Bumble and bumble Pink Cap Pret-a-Powder

It’s part shampoo, part volumizer, but all for a great cause. Five dollars from every sale of the pink-cap version of this styling powder goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Bumble and Bumble $27
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

The cult-classic hydrator has been dressed up with a detachable key ring. With each purchase, $10 is donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Clinique $38
Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Shape of My Heart

Ten percent of sales of this soft-orchid shade go straight to cancer patients at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach, California.

Deborah Lippmann $18
Donna Karan Liquid Cashmere Blush Eau de Parfum

The jasmine-laced scent gets the pink-ribbon treatment this month, with 25 percent of sales going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Donna Karan $92
Estée Lauder Pink Perfection Color Collection

Keep it cute on the go with a six-piece set of four eye shadows, a blush, and lipstick in Estée Lauder's best-selling shades. One hundred percent of the retail cost of each sale will benefit the BCRF.

Estee Lauder $35
GHD Electric Pink Professional Performance Hair Dryer

If you’re itching to pull the trigger on a pro-level dryer, let this be the tipping point: Each sale results in a $5 donation to Look Good Feel Better, which helps patients deal with the appearance-related effects of cancer.

GHD $199
IT Cosmetics Foundation Brush

A heart-shaped makeup brush (with the softest bristles!) will put a smile on your face each morning. Every purchase also provides a brush for the Look Good Feel Better program, which offers online and in-person beauty tutorials for those in treatment.

Ulta $30
Jane Iredale Lemongrass Love Hydration Spray

A face mist with a mission: 100 percent of profits from sales of this lemongrass-infused refresher will benefit Living Beyond Breast Cancer. Try applying after your makeup for a dewy finish.

Jane Iredale $30
La Mer The Breast Cancer Awareness Lip Balm

If there were ever a time to justify buying a $60 lip balm, it’s now: Ten dollars from its purchase price will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

La Mer $60
Le Metier de Beaute Faces of Beauty Kaleidoscope

Every eyeshadow you need for fall—from olive to sable—comes stacked in this swiveling palette. And 30 percent of sales go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Le Metier de Beaute $95
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

You’d be hard-pressed to find a hair pro who doesn’t love this iconic texturizer. Try it this month, while a portion of sales will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Oribe $44
Origins BCA 2016 Drink Up Intensive Overnight Face Mask

Shop this avocado and apricot oil mask and $5 will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Origins $26
Smashbox Breast Cancer Awareness Photo Finish Foundation Primer

One of the most innovative primers we’ve tried this year just got even cooler: Five dollars from each sale of this electrolyte-infused spritzer (which helps your base stay put for hours) will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Smashbox $32
Sonia Kashuk Proudly Pink Brush Set

This portable pouch packs five mini versions of Sonia Kashuk’s best-selling brushes. Even better? Fifteen percent of the purchase prices goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Sonia Kashuk $16

