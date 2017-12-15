Cocktail-Inspired Beauty Products That Won't Give You a Hangover 

We can think of a lot of situations that call for a stiff drink, but a stressful day at work, awkward dating app meet-up, and dealing with the opposing political views of our uncle at family functions, usually top the list.

If you want to skip over the inevitable hangover that accompanies a cocktail or two, the alternative is in the form of cocktail-inspired beauty products. Becca's champagne highlighter shade, BRÖÖ's craft beer-infused shampoo, and Elizabeth & James's vanilla bourbon spiked fragrance are a few substitutes for times when your favorite drink is exactly what you need.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The following beauty products will help you nail the art of medicine cabinet mixology.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Maintain Your Eyebrows