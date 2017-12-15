Cocktail-Inspired Beauty Products That Won't Give You a Hangover 

Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Dec 15, 2017

We can think of a lot of situations that call for a stiff drink, but a stressful day at work, awkward dating app meet-up, and dealing with the opposing political views of our uncle at family functions, usually top the list.

If you want to skip over the inevitable hangover that accompanies a cocktail or two, the alternative is in the form of cocktail-inspired beauty products. Becca's champagne highlighter shade, BRÖÖ's craft beer-infused shampoo, and Elizabeth & James's vanilla bourbon spiked fragrance are a few substitutes for times when your favorite drink is exactly what you need.

The following beauty products will help you nail the art of medicine cabinet mixology.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Demeter Mojito Fragrance 

A mojito may be your go-to drink while on vacation, but when you don't have any PTO, spritzing this fragrance inspired by the tropical cocktail is the next best thing to turning on your OOO message. 

Demeter $18
2 of 7 Courtesy

Lush Buck's Fizz Naked Body Conditioner 

This solid in-shower body moisturizer smells like a champagne cocktail. The formula is a spiked with nourishing organic cocoa butter, murumuru butter, and fair trade shea butter. Fresh pink grapefruit decoction, cognac oil, and lime oil give it its clean citrus scent. 

Lush $14
3 of 7 Courtesy

BRöö Invigorating Shampoo 

There's an old wives' tale that dumping beer over your head is good for your hair, but sounds more frat than taking a 6-pack into the shower. That's where BRöö's line of shampoos and conditioners come in. The formulas are all based with craft beer that's been brewed with proteins, B vitamins, and minerals to strengthen hair and boost shine. 

$7
4 of 7 Courtesy

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club 

When you want your signature scent to smell like your favorite drink: tall, dark, and smoky, then you'll sprtiz on every last drop of Margiela's speakeasy-inspired fragrance until you reach the bottom of the bottle. Its vanilla, tonka bean, vetiver, and tobacco leaves embody the essence of spending a Saturday night in a dive bar. 

Maison Margiela $126
5 of 7 Courtesy

Bath & Body Works Limoncello 3-Wick Candle 

There's nothing like staying in and curling up with a good book, drink, and a lit candle—especially if the candle smells like your favorite drink. A blend of lemon, cane sugar, and lemon zest make up this candle's scent, inspired by Italy's beloved limonchello drink. 

Bath and Body Works $13
6 of 7 Courtesy

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Poured Crème Highlighter in Champagne Pop

There's no actual alcohol ingredients or scent in Becca's cult-favorite cream highlighter, but the shade is a dead ringer for an actual glass of bubbly. 

Becca $19
7 of 7 Courtesy

Elizabeth & James Nirvana Bourbon Dry Shampoo 

You know the intoxicating scent of some people's hair that you catch a whift of when you go in for a hug? That's basically the goal of Elizabeth & James's Nirvana Bourbon Dry Shampoo. The brand mixed an oil-absorbing dry shampoo with the vanilla bourbon, oakwood, and tuberose notes of its Nirvana Bourbon fragrance. 

Elizabeth and James $28

