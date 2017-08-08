8 Blurring Products for Great Skin Without a Photo Filter

Thanks to Instagram and Snapchat filters, it's easy to pretend we all have the poreless #nofilter complexions of our dreams. But, in a perfect world we would have the same smooth skin IRL, too.

That's where blurring beauty products come in. Along with optical blurring particles that make skin look poreless and smooth, these products are also packed with hydrating, anti-aging, and mattifying ingredients. Basically, these skincare, makeup, and beauty tools will make stubborn enlarged pores, fine lines, and shine less visible to your eyes.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite blurring products and tools to use for a complexion that looks like you used Facetune, without actually using Facetune.

