8 Blurring Products for Great Skin Without a Photo Filter

Thanks to Instagram and Snapchat filters, it's easy to pretend we all have the poreless #nofilter complexions of our dreams. But, in a perfect world we would have the same smooth skin IRL, too.

That's where blurring beauty products come in. Along with optical blurring particles that make skin look poreless and smooth, these products are also packed with hydrating, anti-aging, and mattifying ingredients. Basically, these skincare, makeup, and beauty tools will make stubborn enlarged pores, fine lines, and shine less visible to your eyes.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite blurring products and tools to use for a complexion that looks like you used Facetune, without actually using Facetune.

Nudestix Blur Pencil 

This multi-performance pencil works in a few different ways. Glide it over areas where your pores are larger than Regina George's, and use it on your lips and under eyes to minimize fine lines, wrinkles, and dryness. Its packed with skin-plumping hyaluronic acid spheres along with vitamins C and E.

Nudestix $24
Becca Velvet Blurring Primer Perfecting Base 

 

Think of Becca’s new primer as a universal face filter—no app download required. The lightweight liquid-to-powder is infused with light-diffusing particles that minimize pores and shine so skin has a smooth airbrushed finish. 

Becca $38
Lorac Pro Blurring Translucent Powder 

This compact is anything but your basic loose powder. Its ultra-fine texture smooths over imperfections and pores in addition to setting makeup in place for the day. 

Lorac $32
Maybelline Lip Studio Color Blur 

Yup, along with your beachy waves, your lipstick can also look effortless, too. Use the smudger on the end of this lip pencil to give a bold lip color a lived-in effect. Bonus: A blurring effect keeps a vibrant matte lip color from settling into lip lines and dry patches. 

Maybelline $6
Urban Decay Optical Blurring Brush 

Nope, it's not an optical illusion: Urban Decay's brush is perfect for applying foundation because of its bristles' dense shape. This tool evenly distributes product to create a natural, blurred, soft-focus finish. 

Urban Decay $32
Laneige Mini Pore Blur Perfector 

The new final step in your skincare routine: Laneige's pore-vanishing primer. With a blend of hydrating mint water and oil-controlling pine needle extract, it gives skin a smooth, shine-free finish. 

Laneige $32
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Blur Perfector 

Sometimes, reaching for the best packaging isn't bad thing. YSL's millennial pink mattifying balm and matching compact goes on smooth and evens out texture to make stubborn enlarged pores and shiny T-zones a non-problem. 

Yves Saint Laurent $55
Milk Makeup Blur Liquid Matte Foundation 

Matte full coverage foundation often gets a bad rap for being cakey and drying, but Milk's is the exception. It's enriched with tiny powder-filled microspheres that diffuse light so large pores, fine lines, and oil are all just a blur. 

Milk Makeup $40

