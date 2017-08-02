Birthday-Inspired Beauty Products More Fun than an Actual Party 

Erin Lukas
Aug 02, 2017

Who says it has to be your actual birthday in order to celebrate? A promotion, signing a lease on a new apartment, or simply making it through a work week without your coworkers unnecessarily hitting "reply all" on an email chain, are all valid reasons to throw a party. 

Which is where birthday party-inspired beauty products come in. Get the party started with a product that smells like your favorite dessert, more sparkly than confetti, or ideally, both. Another reason to crack open the champagne: You don't have to leave your place to attend this bash.

Here, we've rounded up 11 birthday-inspired beauty products that are arguably more fun than an actual party. 

Deborah Lippmann Glitter Nail Color in Happy Birthday 

This polish is all of the fun of confetti without the post-party mess that takes you days to clean up. 

Guerlain Météorites Birthday Candle Pearls 

Think of these iridescent, highlighting pearls as the beauty product equivalent of a cake that looks almost too pretty to eat. 

Carol's Daughter Angel Food Cake Body Cream 

Carol's Daughter's body cream is a receipe that's as smooth and lightweight as actual angel food. A mix of coconut and sunflower oil soothes extremely dry skin without a greasy finish.  

TokyoMilk Let Them Eat Cake No 11 Eau De Parfum 

Consider TokyoMilk’s dessert-inspired fragrance the equivalent of having your cake and eating it too. With notes of pure sugar, vanilla orchid, coconut milk, and musk, this scent helps you be indulgent—whether or not it's your big day.

Too Faced Chocolate Bon Bons Palette 

Too Faced's palette may look like your favorite box of chocolates and smell good enough to eat, but we recommend using its shades to create a killer eye makeup look. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty New Nudes Sheer Gel Lipstick in Eat Cake 

Finally, a lipstick name we can relate to. This long-wearing, sheer, rosy color will hold up through a slice (or two) of cake. 

Bite Beauty Champagne Agave Lip Mask

Just like your favorite bottle of bubbly does down smooth, this creamy, hydrating mask glides on lips and leaves them smooth.

Philosophy Vanilla Birthday Cake Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath 

The icing on the cake of Philosophy's vanilla birthday cake shower gel: You can completely douse yourself in it without suffering from a sugar coma afterwards.  

Tarte Tartiest Creamy Matte Lip Paint 

It's only fitting that one of the best peachy-nude shades of liquid matte lipstick that we've ever seen is named Birthday Suit. 

Cake Beauty The 'Do Gooder Volumizing Dry Shampoo Spray

The secret to hair that's just as fluffy as a vanilla birthday cake: blasting your roots with a dessert-scented dry shampoo. This formula adds body to flat, second day hair without leaving behind any stickiness or residue. 

Glossier Birthday Balm Dotcom 

Who says you have to wait until your actual birthday to have a party? Glossier teamed up with New York's Milk Bar for this edition of Balm Dotcom inspired by the bakery's famous cake. If you've always demanded sprinkles on all of your birthday cakes, you'll love the subtle flecks of glitter infused in this lip balm. 

