The Stretch Mark Oil Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian Both Used Is 33% Off Today

Image zoom Instagram/KimKardashian

We wish every product had the range of Windex through the eyes of Nia Vardalos’ spray-happy father in My Big Fat Greek Wedding. But, sadly, there’s no singular tool that can tackle psoriasis, poison ivy, and a broken heart all in one.

In the beauty world, though, one product does come close. Thrust into public consciousness by Kim Kardashian but touted by many other celebs including Meghan Markle, Bio-Oil is a multi-purpose oil blend that really can do so, so much. This humble little bottle will fade scars and stretch marks, even your complexion, fight dryness and signs of aging, and improve texture.

According to Amazon, Bio-Oil is the number one selling stretch mark product in 18 countries, and it has won over 220 beauty awards. This product also has over 6,700 near-perfect reviews from super-fans and recent converts alike.

“I was skeptical of how amazing the reviews are, but this stuff is pure gold,” writes one buyer. “I use it on stretch marks on my legs and in just a week they went from bright angry red to purple. I use it twice a day if I remember, and it’s amazing. I also rub it on my face after I wash my face, and rub it in super well — it has made my acne on my cheeks go WAY down, and is removing the scars.”

“I have amazing skin now,” they continue. “I use this stuff EVERY day, and I've barely even put a dent in it. This size is amazing, and for the price — holy cow. I seriously never leave reviews, but seriously this stuff is pure magic. I tried vitamin C serum, rosehip, witch hazel, etc. and this is the only thing that has worked for me. Good luck!!”

Bio-Oil typically retails for $17 per 4.2 ounce bottle, and $36 per 6.7 ounce bottle, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, both sizes are marked way down. From now through end of day tomorrow, you can get a medium bottle for $15, and a large bottle for just $24 — that’s a significant 33 percent off.

Shop the celeb-loved oil with a cult following for as much as 33 percent off on Amazon.com before it jumps back up to full price.