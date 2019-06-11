The Best Whitening Toothpastes You Can Buy, According to Dentists
When you think of your beauty routine, there's a good chance a solid skincare regimen and deep conditioning hair treatment make the list. But what about your teeth? If your love for coffee and red wine have left your teeth not-so-white, it's probably worth adding a whitening toothpaste to your everyday routine.
"I recommend whitening toothpastes for maintenance and use them myself," says Dr. Victoria Veytsman, a cosmetic dentist with offices in New York and Los Angeles. "They won’t whiten as much as in-office whitenings or products, but are great to keep your smile for accumulating stains between dentist visits or whitening procedures."
So no matter if you are looking to call in a little help or simply want to maintain your pearly whites, here are the best whitening toothpastes — and even one mouthwash — that dentists recommend.
Crest 3D Whitening Enamel Care
Celebrity dentist Dr. Mahvish Ahmed at Smile Design Manhattan in New York says one of her favorite over-the-counter whitening products is one you can find at your local drugstore — Crest 3D Whitening Enamel Care. Ahmed says she tells her patients to think of this toothpaste as a two in one product. "This is a really good toothpaste for those wanting a whiter smile at home with minimal maintenance," she says. "I enjoy this product for its ability to help remove superficial surface stains on teeth, polish teeth and also remineralize enamel to help keep them healthy and strong."
Hello Activated Charcoal Epic Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste
If you've been curious about using charcoal toothpaste as a natural teeth whitener, then Dr. Lawrence Fung, a cosmetic dentist and founder of Silicon Beach Dental, says this is the toothpaste for you. While some studies have proven charcoal toothpaste to be too abrasive, Fung says Hello's spin on the trend is less harsh than charcoal powder and has proven safe for enamel.
Crest 3D White Whitening Toothpaste
This toothpaste is the one that Veytsman says she uses at home. "It can remove as much as 80 percent of external stains and also has fluoride to protect teeth from cavities. It tastes great too!"
Listerine Healthy White Mouthwash
OK, so this one isn't a toothpaste. But Ahmed says she likes to have Listerine Healthy White Mouthwash on hand and at home because it contains hydrogen peroxide. "When it comes to whitening teeth, this is an ingredient that can help patients maintain a healthy white smile," she says, adding that the mouthwash works well as a follow up to in-office whitening procedures, like Philips ZOOM! Whitening.
Colgate Optic White Whitening Toothpaste
If you are looking for a toothpaste for more significant whitening needs, then Fung says you'll want to opt for a toothpaste that packs a hydrogen peroxide punch, like Colgate Optic White.