The Best Whitening Toothpastes You Can Buy, According to Dentists

When you think of your beauty routine, there's a good chance a solid skincare regimen and deep conditioning hair treatment make the list. But what about your teeth? If your love for coffee and red wine have left your teeth not-so-white, it's probably worth adding a whitening toothpaste to your everyday routine.

RELATED: This Might Be the Cheapest Way to Whiten Your Teeth Ever

"I recommend whitening toothpastes for maintenance and use them myself," says Dr. Victoria Veytsman, a cosmetic dentist with offices in New York and Los Angeles. "They won’t whiten as much as in-office whitenings or products, but are great to keep your smile for accumulating stains between dentist visits or whitening procedures."

So no matter if you are looking to call in a little help or simply want to maintain your pearly whites, here are the best whitening toothpastes — and even one mouthwash — that dentists recommend.

VIDEO: 5 Affordable Ways to Whiten Your Teeth at Home