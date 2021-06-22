Shopping

23 Under-$10 Amazon Prime Beauty Finds That Are Almost Too Good to Be True

And yet, here we are.
By Rachel Nussbaum
Jun 22, 2021 @ 9:00 am
Amazon Prime Day is a fast and furious wave of deals that rival Black Friday's bonanza, and while there's no better time to pick up deeply discounted luxury beauty products, there's also something to be said about the $10-and-under options. This year, there are ample beauty finds in this price range, from a cleanser that heals skin to a wrinkle-reducing body oil that keeps Kim Kardashian gleaming

Also in the $10 skin steal category is Bondi Sands' Tanning Foam, a long-lasting tanner that's earned over 9,600 five-star ratings from happy shoppers. It'll bring the bronze going into summer, so you can swipe on Innisfree's water-weight sunscreen every day without sacrificing a golden color (or your skin) down the line. And if you're looking for a way to stay cool and refreshed on hot days, Mario Badescu's celebrity-loved face spray is marked down to a spectacular $8. Take it from 29,600+ adoring fans: It's not to be missed.   

Likewise weightless is Revlon's brightening new makeup primer, a vitamin C-infused formula that keeps your makeup seamless and fully intact - not that L'Oreal's $8 Telescopic mascara needs any help in that department (it won't smudge for love, money, or a 10-hour work day). The under-$10 hair and nail sales are just as enticing, from a collagen protein treatment that rivals Olaplex to a cuticle oil that leaves nails gleaming, strong, and long. 

Shop 23 of the best under-$10 deals ahead, with the assurance that even buying a handful will leave your bank account happy and stress-free.   

Best Prime Day Skincare Deals

Best Prime Day Makeup Deals

Best Prime Day Hair Deals

More Under-$10 Beauty Deals

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

