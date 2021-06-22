23 Under-$10 Amazon Prime Beauty Finds That Are Almost Too Good to Be True
Amazon Prime Day is a fast and furious wave of deals that rival Black Friday's bonanza, and while there's no better time to pick up deeply discounted luxury beauty products, there's also something to be said about the $10-and-under options. This year, there are ample beauty finds in this price range, from a cleanser that heals skin to a wrinkle-reducing body oil that keeps Kim Kardashian gleaming.
Also in the $10 skin steal category is Bondi Sands' Tanning Foam, a long-lasting tanner that's earned over 9,600 five-star ratings from happy shoppers. It'll bring the bronze going into summer, so you can swipe on Innisfree's water-weight sunscreen every day without sacrificing a golden color (or your skin) down the line. And if you're looking for a way to stay cool and refreshed on hot days, Mario Badescu's celebrity-loved face spray is marked down to a spectacular $8. Take it from 29,600+ adoring fans: It's not to be missed.
Likewise weightless is Revlon's brightening new makeup primer, a vitamin C-infused formula that keeps your makeup seamless and fully intact - not that L'Oreal's $8 Telescopic mascara needs any help in that department (it won't smudge for love, money, or a 10-hour work day). The under-$10 hair and nail sales are just as enticing, from a collagen protein treatment that rivals Olaplex to a cuticle oil that leaves nails gleaming, strong, and long.
Shop 23 of the best under-$10 deals ahead, with the assurance that even buying a handful will leave your bank account happy and stress-free.
Best Prime Day Skincare Deals
- Burt's Bees Face Cleanser for Sensitive Skin, $7 (Originally $10)
- Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt, $5 (Originally $6)
- Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen, $10 (Originally $15)
- Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask, $10 (Originally $15)
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray, $8 (Originally $12)
- Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, $9 (Originally $12)
- Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, $10 (Originally $15)
- Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam, $10 (Originally $16)
Best Prime Day Makeup Deals
- L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara, $8 (Originally $9)
- Make Cosmetics Silk Cream Lipstick, $6 (Originally $7)
- Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment, $5 (Originally $10)
- Revlon Prime Plus Makeup & Skincare Primer, $10 (Originally $14)
- Embryolisse Protective Repair Stick, $7 (Originally $8)
Best Prime Day Hair Deals
- Elizavecca CER100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment, $7 (Originally $8)
- L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water, $7 (Originally $9)
- IGK Direct Flight Multi-Tasking Dry Shampoo, $10 (Originally $15)
- OGX Nourishing + Coconut Milk Moisturizing Shampoo, $10 (Originally $14)
- Heeta Soft Silicone Scalp Massager, $8 (Originally $9)
More Under-$10 Beauty Deals
- Beakey Makeup Sponges with Powder Brush, $10 (Originally $11)
- Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish, $5 (Originally $10)
- CND SolarOil Nail and Cuticle Care, $6 (Originally $9)
- OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops, $9 (Originally $14)
- Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover, $10 (Originally $12)
