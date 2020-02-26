The 11 Best Tweezers You Can Buy, According to Thousands of Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Shaping eyebrows has become a major part of many people’s daily beauty routines, which is why having a good pair of tweezers at your disposal is so important. The right tweezers not only will help you pluck your brows more precisely, they can also make the process much less painful. And even if you prefer to get your brows threaded or waxed at a salon, these handy tools are perfect for getting rid of pesky stray hairs in between appointments.

While you may think every pair of tweezers in the beauty aisle does the same thing, think again. Some are designed to help you achieve the arched eyebrows of your dreams, while others feature a sharp pointed tip for tackling ingrown hairs.

To help you find the perfect option for your brow needs, we turned to real reviews from shoppers to find out which tweezers they love the most. These top-rated beauty tools not only have thousands of five-star ratings, they also have an overwhelming number of glowing customer reviews between them.

From slanted tweezers to pointed options to a travel-ready set, we’ve rounded up 11 pairs of tweezers that customers say are perfect for all your plucking needs.

These are the best tweezers to shop:

Best Overall: Tweezer Guru Slant Tweezers

With nearly 10,000 five-star reviews, these Tweezer Guru tweezers are one of the most popular options on Amazon. The stainless steel tweezers feature a sharp, slanted tip and have a calibrated tension that makes plucking hairs a breeze. “Best tweezers I've ever owned,” raved one shopper. “This awesome tool really knows what it's doing. I have been plucking blindly at chin hairs for over ten years and have always been frustrated by my other tweezers. Now, with one pluck, those darn chin hairs are gone. I wish I'd known about these a long time ago. It's amazing how much life can be improved by a good pair of tweezers.”

Best Slanted Option: Tweezerman Slant Tweezers

These slanted tweezers by Tweezerman are sharp, compact, and easy to grip. Shoppers say the tips are perfectly aligned, which helps them grab even the shortest hairs easily. Plus, Amazon shoppers are fans of the bright pink color which makes the tweezers easier to find inside cluttered toiletry bags. “My absolute favorite go-to tweezers,” wrote one customer. “I saw some reviews where people mention how small they are, but I think they are the perfect size and I don't know why you'd need them any longer. The smaller tweezers help be more precise to me.”

Best Pointed Option: Majestic Bombay Pointed Tweezers

These pointed tweezers by Majestic Bombay can do more than just remove unwanted hairs. Their sharp surgical steel tips are great for removing splinters, thorns, shards of glass, and more. Customers also love that the tweezers come with a small silicone cover that will help keep the tips sharp and protected for years to come. “I purchased several different pairs of fine-point tweezers, and these are THE BEST,” said one reviewer. “The points line up or match up perfectly and stay that way after weeks of use. They are the epitome of precision. For fine point tweezers, these are the ones you want to buy...do NOT waste your money on any other brands!”

Best Affordable Option: Revlon Slant Tip Expert Tweezers

These slant tweezers by Revlon prove you don’t have to spend a ton of money on a high-quality pair. Not only are they the most affordable option on this list, they also have nearly 1,000 rave reviews on Amazon. It’s easy to see why they are so popular: The tweezers feature precision slant tips and boast a matte finish, so your fingers won’t slip or slide while you’re using them. One happy customer wrote, “[They’re] super sharp and perfect for plucking those tiny hairs. Much more affordable than fancier brands but these work just as well if not better.”

Best for Fine Hair: Refine Wide Slant Tip Grip Tweezers

Finding a pair of tweezers that easily removes thin, fine hairs is definitely tricky, but Amazon shoppers seem to have found a solution with these Refine tweezers. Along with a wide cushioned grip pad that gives you better control for plucking, they also have finely ground tips that are sharp and precise. “Really good tweezers,” wrote one shopper. “Doesn't cut the hair, but grips the hair nicely, even for my fine hairs so there is less tugging and less ouch.”

Best for Ingrown Hairs: Tweezer Guru Pointed Tweezers

If you’re plagued by ingrown hairs, these pointed tweezers by Tweezer Guru might be your best bet. Made from a durable stainless steel, the tweezers feature super-sharp, needle-thin tips that allow you to easily remove even the most stubborn ingrown hairs. “The ‘Guru’ tweezers are in a class of their own,” said one shopper. “Their tips are finely pointed and perfectly aligned, even after three months of almost daily use. Ingrown hairs can be easily and safely removed, and neither splinter nor the finest of hairs can escape these tweezer’s grasp. Well worth the money and I highly recommend!”

Best Professional-Grade Option: Anastasia Beverly Hills Tweezers

Anastasia Soare is the woman behind the eyebrows of Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez, and Amal Clooney, so you can rest assured that these tweezers from her eponymous brand are top of the line. The tweezers boast a custom slanted tip that never has to be re-sharpened, and a calibrated tension that helps grasp even the smallest of hairs. With smart details like that, it’s no wonder they have a near-perfect rating and over 23,000 “loves” at Sephora. “The best tweezers,” raved one custeomer. “After trying them for myself, I’m buying them for my kids now. No other tweezers I’ve ever owned come anywhere close to Anastasia. Outstanding precision.”

Best Set: Fixbody Five-Piece Tweezer Set

In the market for a full set of different shaped tweezers? Consider this popular option from Fixbody. Each five-piece set comes with a slant-tip tweezer, a pointed tweezer, a flat tweezer, and a pointed-slant tweezer. It even comes with a pair of small scissors that are perfect for trimming brows and a leather case to store everything in. “The different angles and tips available in this pack make this bundle the best available. The tweezers are great and very well made,” wrote one shopper.

Best for Travel: Tweezerman Petite Tweeze Set

Looking for high-quality tweezers that are great for travel? Check out this two-piece set from Tweezerman. The set comes with both miniature slanted-tip and pointed-tip tweezers, as well as a leather carrying case that is compact enough to fit inside toiletry bags and purses alike. “This little kit is perfect for travel, but it's durable enough to be used daily as well,” said one shopper. “The gold pouch has a magnetic snap that keeps the flap closed. The tweezers are made of high-quality stainless steel and work just as well as the larger Tweezerman tweezers. Both the slant and point are so useful for men and women, and this rose gold color would make a great gift.”

Best Multitasker: Benefit Grooming Tweezer & Brush

These tweezers by Benefit have a small brush on the other end that helps expertly shape eyebrows. Shoppers love that the slanted tweezers are coated with diamond dust to help them remove even the finest of hairs and the fact that the brush’s bristles are stiff for efficient grooming. “These tweezers are super precise — they grab the tiniest of stray hairs,” wrote one customer “They are also very durable and high quality. The attached brow brush is genius!”

Best With Light: ZoneYan Tweezers with LED Light

