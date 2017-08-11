This $10 Toner Has More Than 6,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Amazon users have spoken, and they are beyond obsessed with Thayers Alcohol-free Rose Petal Witch Hazel with aloe vera ($10; amazon.com). More than 8,000 users have reviewed the popular product and the majority of the shoppers give the toner a five-star rating.

If you're not familiar with toners, the skin treatments act as a water-free wash that will pickup any residue left behind from your cleanser. The formulas also add nourishing benefits just like serums. The Thayers toner includes aloe vera, which is known for its skin-soothing properties. And this rose-water formula doesn't have alcohol in it, so it won't leave skin feeling too dry. That's why users with rosacea and cystic acne can't get enough of the elixir.

"I like to soak a cotton ball and rub my entire face and neck," one reviewer explains. "My skins looks brighter, and I'm definitely getting less breakouts." And she noticed this difference after only using the Thayers toner for two weeks. Another user with sensitive skin praises the product for keeping her rosacea in check. "My face also doesn't get so easily flushed/hot since using this product," she adds.

We could be here all day talking about the good reviews. But we'll save you some time because this product is selling like hotcakes. Head over to Amazon to check it out before it's sold out.