These Texturizing Shampoos Are the Secret to Perfect Beach Waves 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Erin Lukas
Jul 04, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Take back the amount of time you've wasted trying to duplicate the perfectly tousled, undone waves that come with spending a whole day poolside or at the beach.

Recreating the said waves that you got while drying off on the beach usually involves a set of hot-tools aerobics. By swapping your usual shampoo with a texturizing formula, you can skip styling all together. These shampoos are made for our inner lazy-girl. After washing your hair and towel-drying it, simply hit the lights and wake up with perfectly tousled waves in the AM.

Sounds like a win-win, right? We've rounded up our favorite texturizing shampoos for you to shop now.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures

 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Verb Sea Shampoo 

Lather up with this sea water-infused shampoo to get added volume and tousled waves that look like you just came from the beach. 

Verb $14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Pacifica Salty Waves Texturizing Shampoo 

Green beauty fans will love this toxic-free formula that creates the effortless texture you're craving, while simultaneously cleansing strands with a blend of sea algae, banana, and chamomile extracts. 

Pacifica $10 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Matrix Total Results Rock It Texture Shampoo 

Polymers are the secret sauce in Matrix's texture-boosting Rock It Texture Shampoo. Air dry your hair after washing it for fuzz-free, defined waves.

Matrix $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

IGK 1995 2-in-1 Shampoo & Texturizer 

Wash your hair with this bentonite clay-based shampoo and go to bed with towel-dried hair to wake up with perfectly undone waves. 

IGK $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Redken Beach Envy Volume Texturizing Shampoo 

Keep a bottle of Redken's shampoo in your shower for when you want your hair to look like you just came from a PTO vacationl, but in reality you've already used up your days for the year. 

Redken $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

R+Co Cactus Texturizing Shampoo 

This InStyle beauty department favorite leaves hair with just the right amount of grit and brings out hair's natural wave pattern. 

R+Co $24 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!