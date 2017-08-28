These Teeth-Whitening Pens Are a Mess-Free Way to a Brighter Smile

Just like how the trusty Tide to Go Instant Stain Remover you have stashed in your purse has saved all of your white clothing from coffee, red wine, and salad dressing stains, a teeth-whitening pen can have a similar effect for your smile.

Even if you brush and floss daily, and make it to your twice-yearly cleaning, sometimes your teeth can look less than bright and dazzling. Your coffee addiction, sweet tooth, or the fact that you channel your inner Olivia Pope with a glass of red wine every night, can all contribute to stains. While visiting the dentist for an in-office whitening treatment or at-home whitening kits are both options that can help your smile appear brighter, we like the idea of having a whitening pen on-hand.

These treatments are simple, fast, and best of all: are mess-free. Keep scrolling for our favorite teeth-whitening pens to use when a trip to the dentist isn't the cards.

