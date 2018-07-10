5 Body Products InStyle Beauty Editors Can't Live Without This Summer

Dianna Mazzone
Jul 10, 2018 @ 10:00 am
The temps have gone from hot to hotter, and it's officially the season to break out the leg-baring outfits you've been plotting all winter. But if you're not one of those proactive few who remember to take care of the skin below your neck year 'round, chances are your arms and lets might not be as prepared as your closet. 

Luckily, whether you're dealing with dryness, dullness, or chafing, we've got the anecdote: Scroll down for the skin boosters our beauty editors can't stop using this summer. 

Megababe Thigh Rescue

"I love wearing dresses in the summer, but I don't love the painful chafing that happens when my thighs rub together. So now, if I know I'm going to be walking a lot, I glide on this balm-like formula that completely nixes friction." —Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor

Alleven London Colour Shield

"This spray-on makeup instantly air-brushes my legs, making me look longer and more toned." —Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish in Crushed Macadamia & Rice Milk

"I’m a die-hard waxer and exfoliating between appointments is important to keep ingrown hairs away. I use this polish to get rid of any dry, dead skin. I love it because it’s gentle and feels like you’re applying a body lotion rather than a rough exfoliator. " —Erin Lukas, Associate Digital Beauty Editor

Soap & Glory Up-Toned Girl

"This lightweight lotion hydrates, lightly exfoliates, and even blurs imperfections thanks to pearlescent particles. Plus, a shot of caffeine helps with toning and firming." —Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor

Juara Ginger Coffee Firming Treatment

"I love this product for its clean ingredient list. It also leaves my skin silky-smooth and absorbs in seconds." —Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

