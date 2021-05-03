Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This month's new launches are ideal for the even warmer days ahead.

15 New Beauty Products to Help You Get Ready for Summer

The April showers have brought May flowers, and now it's time to start looking ahead to summer. With even warmer days to come, it's time to switch up your beauty routine for something more seasonally appropriate. Luckily, this month's new launches are here to help.

Of course, you're going to be showing more skin below the neck which is where smoothing body products Drunk Elephant's scrub and Fenty Skin's whipped body cream come in. Catching those rays on a patio can mess with your hair color too — especially if you haven't been seeing your colorist as often during the pandemic. Color-depositing products like Color&Co.'s conditioning glosses and amika's purple mask can get rid of brassiness and refresh your color in-between salon appointments.

Finally, while social-distancing guidelines are loosening up, face masks aren't completely out of the picture just yet. That's where lightweight makeup comes in because if summer 2020 taught us anything, it's that sweat and full coverage foundation can be a recipe for maskne. Try Armani's sheer power and about-face's creamy highlighter for a glow that won't get cakey.

And that's just the tip of the launches worth trying this month. Ahead, we've rounded up the 15 best new beauty products launching in May 2021.

Cover FX Future Perfect Water-Optional Cleanser

The name says it all: you don't need to rinse off Cover Fx's first-ever cleanser with water. But you can if you want to. Soak a cotton round with the cleanser to wipe away makeup or massage it into wet skin, let it foam up, and rinse it off. The choice is yours, but you don't have to worry about the cleanser stripping your skin, thanks to soothing plant extracts and vegetable-derived amino acids.

about-face Daytripper Light Lock Stick in Frenzy

Pastel makeup for spring is groundbreaking when it comes from the Daytripper collection from Halsey's about-face brand. Along with matte, high-pigment pastel eye makeup, the limited edition products include a pastel holographic highlighter. In addition to orchid is Frenzy, a frosted white that works across all skin tones for an otherworldly glow.

amila Bust Your Brass Intense Repair Mask

Spring and summer are especially rough on blonde hair. The sun and chlorine water can cause bottled blondes to fade faster while wearing ponytails and buns can further weaken hair that's already damaged from dying it. That's where amika's purple hair mask comes in. On top of depositing purple tones into hair to cut unwanted brassiness and yellow tones, it offers deep hydration for dry, brittle hair, too.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Blush

You asked, and Mother delivered. Pat McGrath's first-ever powder blush is her most-requested launch ever. The long-wear formula comes in two finishes matte, and satin, and offers buildable coverage. Choose from nine shades embossed with gorgeous roses and sun rays.

To shop: $38; patmcgrath.com (available end of May)

Sonya Dakar Ultima Vitamin C Serum

On top of brightening vitamin C, this serum is infused with skin-plumping hyaluronic acid for a smoother, more radiant complexion.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Face Palette in Off to Costa Rica

Anastasia's first-ever face palette is a one-and-done product for creating that elusive lit-from-within glow. The three shades include a bronzer, highlight, and powder blush for sculpting, illuminating, and adding a touch of color to your face. There are three colorways to choose from, all inspired by warm, sunny, destinations. Because hey, if a vacation isn't in the cards this summer, you might as well look so relaxed you're glowing.

Color&Co. Color Gloss Conditioner

If you've somehow resisted the urge to DIY your own hair color at home during the pandemic, it's still not too late. An allover gloss is a not-so-permanent option to box dye and a whole lot easier to apply. At-home hair color brand Color&Co.'s new gloss conditioners enhance come in traditional shades to refresh your brunette, red, or blonde color in-between salon appointments and fun, vibrant options like pink and blue for anyone who's down to experiment by adding temporary tones to their base color.

Armani BeautyLuminous Silk Glow Setting Powder

The latest addition to Armani's beloved Luminous Silk collection is a lightweight pressed setting powder. Like the rest of the franchise, the formula offers sheer coverage that blurs imperfections and prevents flashback, leaving skin with a natural-looking glow. The nine shades are designed to correspond to the Luminous Silk foundation and concealer.

SkinCeuticals Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 30

This suncreen aims to break the seemingly never-ending cycle of hyperpigmentation. In addition to providing SPF 30 protection to protect against UV-inflicted dark spots, the formula also contains an all-star lineup of brightening and hydrating ingredients. Tranexamic acid and niacinamide work on existing hyperpigmentation for a more even skin tone, while glycerin moisturizes and gives the lotion a smooth, comfortable feel.

Aveda Blonde Revival Purple Toning Shampoo

For blondes who prefer toning shampoos to masks, may we suggest Aveda's new purple shampoo? Developed with low lather in order to amplify its toning benefits, this cleanser is the first step to bright, icy blonde hair. (Number two is the matching conditioner.)

Drunk Elephant Sugared Koffie Almond Milk Scrub

Drunk Elephant's first body scrub smells like bathing in the almond milk latte from your favorite cafe — in the best way possible. The gentle, yet effective scrub is a blend of nourishing plant oils, powdered coffee, brown sugar crystals, and almond milk, that whisks away dead skin and buffs dry spots for smoother skin from head-to-toe.

Lorac Holy Lash Volumizing Mascara

The brush is the star of Lorac's extreme volumizing mascara. Thanks to petal-shaped bristles, every is lifted, separated, and coated with the jet black curling and lengthening formula.

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

Slather on this delicious blend of tropical oils, butters, and extracts for smooth, glowy (not sticky) skin from head-to-toe. Thank you, RiRi.

To shop: $39; fentyskin.com (Available May 5)

Kinfield S.O.S. Rescue Mask

This rich cream from outdoor-first skincare brand Kinfield can be used as a moisturizer or 10-minute mask. Either way, the nourishing oils and soothing ceramides will replenish dry skin.

Haus Laboratories PhD Hybrid Lip Oil Stain

Lady Gaga deserves an honorary PhD for creating this lightweight, hydrating oil that dries down to a stain that's unique to your own pH. There are five available shades, ranging from peachy coral to rich berry.

HoliFrog Grand Amino Cushion Cream

After expanding into serums, the cleanser-first brand is launching its first moisturizer designed to replenish skin with the moisturizing, skin barrier-supporting ingredients it needs to thrive. The Grand Amino Cushion Cream is packed with 11 amino acids, peptides, ceramides, and vitamins, and has a creamy, but lightweight texture to suit all skin types.