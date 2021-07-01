Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

16 New Beauty Products That'll Help You Beat The Heat in July

With summer 2021 coming in hot (literally, thanks to a heatwave), the seasonal beauty struggles have arrived, too. Sweaty hair? Check. Oily skin? Check. Melting eye makeup? Check, check, and check.

Luckily, beauty brands understood the assignment because July's new launches include products to help you beat the heat — at least when it comes your hair, makeup, and skincare routines.

Summer breakouts? Cocokind has a gentle exfoliating serum for acne-prone skin. Dark hair getting brassy from the sun and pool water? Eva NYC's shampoo and conditioner will refresh your color. Love a full-coverage foundation year-round? RCMA's liquid foundation doesn't get cakey with sweat.

And that's just a sampling of all of the exciting new products launching this month. Keep scrolling for 16 new haircare, makeup, and skincare buys worth trying in July.

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

Supersize all of your summer hairstyles with Color Wow's latest launch. The Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer is a foamy mousse that doesn't leave hair crunchy. Instead, it boosts volume without damaging or weighing hair down.

RCMA Makeup Liquid Foundation

This makeup artist-favorite brand's new foundation might offer full coverage, but thanks to nourishing ingredients like olive oil, it stays silky smooth with a radiant finish. It comes in 36 shades, broken down by three undertones (golden, neutral, and cool) so you can easily find your perfect match.

Elemis Superfood Matcha Eye Dew

Elemis' eye gel is just as refreshing as drinking an iced matcha, and helps the eye area appear brighter and more awake with its hydrating formula.

Uoma Beauty High Life Highlighter + Contour Face Palette

Two highlighters, blush, and bronzer is the perfect recipe for a glowing complexion. Luckily, Uoma's new face palette includes all of the above. The High Life Highlighting & Contour Face Palette comes in two colorways to cater to a range of skin tones.

Eva NYC Brass to Sass Brunette Shampoo & Conditioner

Brass doesn't exclusively affect blondes, which is where Eva NYC's Brass to Sass Shampoo and Conditioner come in. The set is specifically formulated to cut unwanted red and orange tones from deep brunette hair, so it appears softer and shinier.

Augustinus Bader The Skin Supplement

The science-driven brand's first supplement is powered by a blend of prebiotics, probiotics, minerals, vitamins, and botanical extracts that work to re-energize skin cells by re-activating its natural detoxifying system. In turn, the brand claims this will prevent signs of aging from the inside out.

TooD Beauty BioGlitter

With Y2K majorly influencing this summer's beauty trends, there's arguably no better time to revisit glitter makeup. And TooD's biodegradable BioGlitter is a great starting point. It's made from the cellulose plant, which the brand says can break down in 28 days in natural environments. Available in six shades, the glitter glides on effortlessly, whether you're adding it to your hair or your skin.

Olehenriksen Dewtopia 20% Acid Night Treatment

This potent blend of AHA and PHA acids exfoliate to reveal clearer, smoother, brighter skin. Soothing ingredients including aloe juice, nordic birch sap, and cotton water round out the formula of this nighttime treatment to prevent irritation and dehydration.

Crown Affair x D.S. & Durga I Don't Know What x The Oil

Expect to hit the bottom of this limited-edition bottle of Crown Affair's signature hair oil fast. It's scented with D.S. & Durga's cult-favorite I Don't Know What fragrance.

Too Faced Pomade In A Pencil Brow Shaper & Filler

It's hard to believe that Too Faced hasn't had a brow collection — but that's changing now. Included in the lineup is the Pomade In A Pencil, a long-wear formula that offers the fold of a pomade with the easy application of a pencil. It comes in eight shades.

Cocokind Probiotic Acne Serum

This gentle, yet effective serum contains salicylic acid to clear buildup from pores, which can contribute to breakouts. Cocokind has also added postbiotics and beta glucan into the mix to help tone down inflammation and maintain hydration.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Lip Scrub

Along with her beloved Magic Cream, this lip scrub is another one of the famous makeup artist's secrets. It's packed with sugar crystals for gentle exfoliation and nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, shea butter, coca seed butter, and olive oil. Prep your lips with it to create a smooth canvas for your favorite lip color you plan on breaking out of hibernation this summer.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating & Defining Hair Mask for Curly Hair

Briogeo created this weekly mask with extra thirsty curls in mind. It offers deep hydration, care of plant-derived fatty acids, extra slip, and definition.

Fenty Skin Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub

Infused with Caribbean-inspired ingredients like sugar, salt, and superfine sand, Rihanna's body scrub brings the beach to your shower. The formula buffs away dead skin cells for an overall smoother texture.

Covergirl Clean Fresh Creamy Eye Shadow Stick

Purple eye makeup is having a moment, and this creamy eyeshadow stick from Covergirl is an easy way to partake in the summer trend. Swipe it along your lash line as an eyeliner or your entire eyelid and blend it out. And if you're into this lilac, just wait until you see the rest of the pastel shades.

Biolage All-In-One Intense Dry Shampoo

