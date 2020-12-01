12 New Beauty Products to Gift Yourself This Month
Because you deserve it.
December marks the final stretch to the holidays and the end of this hellish year. Yes, 'tis the season to shop for gifts and get them in the mail to your loved ones, but you deserve a treat, too.
Luckily, this month's new beauty launches are full of options for anyone who's looking to reward themselves for making it through 2020.
If you're in the mood to upgrade your shower routine or anxiety baths, Buttah.'s body care kit is the next best thing to a spa day. Falling asleep with your eyes open by your fourth Zoom meeting of the day? Lancôme's smudge-proof volumizing mascara is the product that's missing from your WFH makeup routine.
Get all of this month's new product highlights by scrolling through our roundup, below.
Zara Emotions Amalfi Sunday
Zara Emotions is a collection of fragrances created in collaboration with Jo Malone CBE, founder of Jo Loves. The eight scents are inspired by various memories and the emotions attached to them, including Amalfi Sunday, a warm citrus scent based on vacationing in the Italian Rivera. The collection also includes a body wash and lotion, candles, shampoo, and gift sets.
To shop: $10-$40; zara.com
Urban Decay Decades Mini Eyeshadow Palette
Anyone who's been finding comfort in nostalgia during this hellscape of a year will be into these mini Urban Decay palettes inspired by the '70s to '00s. The shades are a tribute to those decade's beauty looks. The formulas are velvety smooth, easy to blend, and include both shimmer and matte finishes.
To shop: $25 each; ulta.com
Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick
This overnight treatment by the internet's favorite pimple patch brand is powered by retinol, peptides, squalane, and antioxidant astaxanthin to help improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, discoloration, and dryness.
To shop: $28; sephora.com (available Dec. 21)
Rinna Beauty Legends Only Lip Kit
Lisa Rinna has created makeup products to help get you lips like the legend herself. The Legends Only Lip Kit comes with coordinating creamy rosy-pink lipstick, liner, and gloss.
To shop: $45; rinnabeauty.com
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner
Just in time for cuffing season, Briogeo has given its fan-favorite repairing shampoo a partner. The Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisturizer Conditioner is infused with nourishing argan oil and algae extract to strengthen and hydrate dry, brittle hair.
To buy: $36; sephora.com (available Dec. 15)
Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara
This buildable mascara lifts and volumizes lashes — without any clumps or flakes. It's all in the brush, a elastomer design with 360 micro-bristles in 90 different sizes. The shape and bristles ensure that no lash is left out.
To buy: $26; hsn.com
Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum
Improving the appearance of hyperpigmentation is a jog, not a sprint. While patience and staying consistent with your skincare routine is the key to getting rid of dark spots and discoloration, Murad's new serum will help speed things along. The secret sauce is a patented resorcinol technology that reduces uneven skin tone, along with powerhouse chemical exfoliants glycolic and tranexamic acids.
To shop: $72; murad.com
NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler
While this clear gel holds brows in place like super glue, it doesn't leave hairs hard, crunchy, or sticky.
To Shop: $8; nyxcosmetics.com
Buttah. Body Trio
Stocking your shower with luxurious body products is the next best thing to a spa day. Buttah.'s body shower kit comes with a lathering shower gel, exfoliating bar soap, and a rich body butter to smooth skin and lock in hydration.
To buy: $70; buttahskin.com
Josh Rosebrook Active Infusion Oil
This unassuming tube does a little bit of everything. The facial oil is infused with a retinoid, vitamin C, and antioxidants to tackle a number of common skin concerns, including fine lines, dark spots, and uneven texture.
To shop: $75; joshrosebrook.com
Find Your Happy Place Catching The Sunrise Collection
Inspired by real stories of how people across the country "find their happy place," this new affordable bath and body care brand will help transform your mood — and wash away the stress of the day. Take the Catching The Sunrise collection for example: the tropical scent will mentally transport you to a sunny beach. Find Your Happy Place's products include bath & shower gel, hand wash, body lotion, bath bomb, hand cream, candles, and body scrubs.
To shop: $4-$10; walmart.com
Danessa Myricks Beauty Twin Flames
If you've been embracing more eye makeup since wearing face masks became our reality, Danessa Myricks Beauty's new liquid formula is a must-try. The makeup artist has created a multi-chrome formula that shifts between two complimentary shades when the light hits it. There's 10 shades to choose from, including Obsession, a gold that would look festive on a Zoom holiday happy hour.
To shop: $26; danessamyricksbeauty.com.