17 New Beauty Products to Get You Through the Mid-Summer Slump

Summer 2020 will be remembered as the one you mostly spent inside.

And while it might feel like you're being robbed of arguably the best season of the year, some things haven't changed.

The humidity is still making your hair frizzy, your makeup is still getting cakey from the heat, and you're breaking out from all the sweat.

Luckily, your favorite beauty brands foreshadowed all of your summer beauty struggles when they were developing products this winter.

August's new haircare, makeup, and skincare launches include products that will help you get through what's left of the hot, hazy days. From Tatcha's skin-softening cleanser to Urban Decay's dewy finish melt-proof setting spray, the products dropping this month will get you over the mid-summer slump.

Here, we've rounded up the 15 best new beauty products worth trying in August.

Matrix Total Results Miss Mess Dry Finishing Spray

While beachy waves are supposed to be effortless, more often than not, you need a curling iron and styling product to achieve the look. This dry finishing spray breaks up the waves to give them that piecey, just-rolled-out-of-bed finish — minus any stickiness. On top of adding texture to hair, it's also adds extra volume.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Bite-Size Face Duo

If you feel compelled to put on makeup ahead of a day stacked with Zoom meetings, this multitasking product will further simplify your low-key WFH routine. The bite size palette includes complimentary shades of shimmery blush and highlighter.

The Doux Big Poppa Curl Defining Gel

All hold, no crunch. The Doux's Curl Defining Gel shapes curls while simultaneously eliminating frizz. It's formulated for a wide range of styles, including wash-and-gos, twist-outs, and braid-outs.

Urban Decay Ultra Glow All Nighter Setting Spray

There's a fine line between dewy and sweaty, and thanks to this edition of Urban Decay's cult-favorite setting spray, your dewy makeup look won't melt off in the August heat. The formula is infused with hydrating ingredients to keep skin soft and glowy.

ghd Rise Hot Brush

For anyone who doesn't have enough coordination to give themselves a voluminous blowout with a round brush and blow dryer, ghd's newest hot tool has got you covered. Use it on second (or third) day hair to add volume or to any style to create curls or waves. The temperature stays consistent throughout your styling session for optimal hold — minus the heat damage. Plus, the bristles don't get hot so don't have to stress out about burning your fingers while using it.

Becca Zero No Pigment Foundation

Now, this is one foundation you won't have to shade match. The makeup-skincare hybrid has a transparent matte finish that enhances the look of your skin by blurring imperfections, controlling excess oil, and boosting hydration.

InStyle Badass Lipstick in Peachy Keen

Call us biased, but this matte your-lips-but-better shade from our Badass Lipstick collection is the *perfect* mid-summer lipstick. The creamy formula wears comfortably in the heat, so it's one product you won't have to worry about reapplying.

The Ordinary 100% Niacinamide Powder

Niacinamide (also known as vitamin B3) is currently one of the internet's buzziest skincare ingredients — and it deserves the hype. It can be used to treat a number of common skin concerns, including hyperpigmentation, enlarged pores, uneven texture, wrinkles, fine lines, and oiliness. With The Ordinary's new pure niacinamide powder, you can customize your use of the ingredient by combining it with complimentary ingredients such as peptides. So how do you use a powder skincare product, exactly? Mix a quarter scoop with any water-based treatment like a moisturizer or serum.

Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing Fragrance-Free Detangler

Maybe you've noticed your hair is more healthy because you've drastically cut down on using hot tools throughout these past few months of social distancing, but you're getting more tangles from air drying. That's where this spray from Briogeo's fragrance-free collection comes in. With oat milk, aloe vera, and green tea extract, it leaves hair soft, shiny, and knot-free.

Tatcha The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser

The year is 2020 and it's still hard to find a cleanser that doesn't strip the hell out of your skin. That's exactly why Tatcha formulated its face wash to be pH-neutral and hydrating. Inspired by the Japanese tradition of using the milky water leftover from cooking rice in beauty rituals, the cleanser combines Okinawa red algae and hyaluronic acid so skin is soft and glowy after you rinse it off.

evo Baby Got Bounce Curl Treatment

This rinse-out treatment moisturizes curls to enhance your natural curl pattern and prep your hair for easier styling. Use it when your curls are feeling extra dry, frizzy, or tangly.

L'Oréal Paris True Match Eye Cream in a Concealer, 0.5% Hyaluronic Acid

Whether or not you're Team Eye Cream, you'll appreciate the smoothing, plumping effect of this medium-coverage under-eye concealer. Thanks to hydrating 0.5% hyaluronic acid, all 14 shades cover dark circles without settling into wrinkles and crow's feet.

Philosophy Purity Oil-Free Moisturizer

Philosophy has expanded its wildly popular Purity collection with oil-free products for combination to oily skin types. The brand has paired the new version of its best-selling cleanser with a complimentary lightweight moisturizer. Formulated with bamboo extract, it mattifies and balances oil without overly drying skin.

ONE/SIZE PATRICK STARRR Visionary Eyeshadow Palette

OG beauty YouTuber Patrick Starrr's first set of color cosmetics includes a 15-pan eyeshadow palette stocked with matte and shimmery shades for a classic smoky eye or a vibrant wash of color that perfectly matches your face mask.

Payot Pâte Grise L'Originale

Wearing masks for the foreseeable means we're most likely going to be dealing with maskne, too. Luckily, French skincare brand Payot has brought its cult-classic overnight spot treatment stateside at the perfect time. Apply a thick layer to any blemishes on cleansed skin to help speed up the healing process and reduce the likelihood of post-breakout scars.

Lancôme Absolue Overnight Repairing Bi-Ampoule

If you're not familiar, ampoules are treatments that contain high concentrations of ingredients to target specific concerns. In the case of Lancôme's new ampoule, it's formulated with dual-phase formula consisting of pure oleo-distillate, tri-ceramides, and grand rose extract to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier, plus minimize fine lines and wrinkles.com.

Augustinus Bader The Face Oil

