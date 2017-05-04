Best At-Home Microcurrent Tool: ZIIP

If you’ve never had your face prodded with an electrically-charged metal wand, you’re missing out. Yes, really. Microcurrent facials got the beauty world buzzing (in more ways than one) when aestheticians started administering them in-office less than five years ago. When massaged along the contours of the face, the electrical current produced by the wand flows through muscles, tightening them to produce a temporary lift. The microcurrents are also said to boost collagen production, which in turn can lessen fine lines and wrinkles. The more treatments you undergo, the better: Regular exposure to microcurrents can actually train your face muscles to stay more taut.

But with single facials coming at a three-digit cost, what’s a collagen-deprived gal to do? Pick up an at-home device, of course.

BUY: ZIIP, $495; barneys.com

There are two major players in this space—NuFace ($325) and ZIIP. Both operate on a much lower frequency than their in-office counterparts, but deliver similar—if less striking—results over time. While both are easy to self-administer in theory, ZIIP has a leg up thanks to its complementary app. Sync up your device via Bluetooth, and you’ll be prompted to select from a menu of treatment options based on skin type and the amount of time you’re willing to spend (routines can run from four to upwards of 15 minutes). The app sends the selected program straight to your device as you’re greeted by smiling ZIIP founder Melanie Simon, an aesthetician herself, who does the routine on video so you can follow along. (The proper placement of the metal conductors varies depending on your desired result.) All it takes is a little conductive gel (included with the purchase of the device) and some patience, and you’re on your way to rediscovering your cheekbones.

Wins for: Style, Ease, and Immediacy of Results

Noteworthy Features:

Syncs with complementary app via Bluetooth

App allows for treatment customization

Includes conductive gel

