These Sharpeners Won't Destroy Your Fave Makeup Pencils 

Listen, we've all been there. You have a brand new eye or lip pencil and it's glorious. Truly glorious. You get the smooth, even distribution of pigment that you deserve. But the days wear on, and then one day, you need to sharpen. Uh-oh. Party's over, kids! And what's even worse? When the sharpener you grab essentially ends up being a grenade for your eyeliner. Well, no more, okay? We asked some of our favorite MUA's and beauty expert besties to tell us which sharpeners we need to pick up ASAP.