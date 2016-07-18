These Sharpeners Won't Destroy Your Fave Makeup Pencils 

Getty

Because nothing is more frustrating that a shredded eye pencil. 

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Jul 18, 2016

Listen, we've all been there. You have a brand new eye or lip pencil and it's glorious. Truly glorious. You get the smooth, even distribution of pigment that you deserve. But the days wear on, and then one day, you need to sharpen. Uh-oh. Party's over, kids! And what's even worse? When the sharpener you grab essentially ends up being a grenade for your eyeliner. Well, no more, okay? We asked some of our favorite MUA's and beauty expert besties to tell us which sharpeners we need to pick up ASAP.

NYX Sharpener 

This sharpener is makeup artist Neil Scibelli's drugstore selection. If your looking for a drugstore brand sharpener that has a dual function and that will smoothly sharpen your lip liner and jumbo pencils, this is a good bet!

Laura Mercier Sharpener 

MIMI Editor Victoria swears by this and says it has never failed her. I believe that because she uses it to sharpen her brow pencils and she never has brows that look anything less than perfect. 

Japonesque Dual Sharpener

Makeup artist Lindsey Williams of @crazypretty, swears by this selection from Japonesque. It has a sleek design and is easy to clean, amongst the benefit of having two ends to work for different sized makeup pencils. Williams also suggested that you clean your sharpener regularly to make your sharpening life even easier. 

Urban Decay Grindhouse Sharpener 

Celebrity MUA Neil Scibelli also loves this selection from Urban Decay. Not only because it has two size options, but also because it never breaks pencils. 

Trish McEvoy Pencil Sharpener

This is my personal selection, and I have to say, I rely on this for a perfect point to all of my pencils. The sweet satisfaction of a clean sharpening experience will have you ecstatic. Seriously.  

